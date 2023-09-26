Kyle Richards Finally Addresses THAT Flirty Paris Trip With Rumored GF Morgan Wade!

Ooh La La!

Kyle Richards is clearing the air on what went down on her getaway to Paris with Morgan Wade! ICYMI, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star went on a trip to the City of Love with her rumored girlfriend — supposedly to work on filming that documentary about the country singer while she had a concert nearby. But according to eyewitnesses things looked a little more flirty in the City of Love. The two sat down at a “low-key” café in Saint-Germain-des-Prés and were seen doing some “playful touching,” which definitely gave the vibe this Parisian date was for more than just work!

Now Kyle is taking those rumors head on. In an Amazon Live stream on Monday, the 54-year-old said of the trip:

“We were in Paris shooting the documentary that you guys probably heard about online.”

So the trip WAS for the documentary about Morgan?? And not for romantic strolls across the picturesque French city??

The Bravolebrity went on to suggest “people just make things up,” once again denying any romance with the 28-year-old:

“There’s just so many things out there online. I’m like, ‘Why do people just make things up, invent things about the trip?’ They see that there’s a camera there, and they completely ignore that there’s a camera there and act like we were I don’t even know what. I’m like, ‘There were cameras there! Just get your act together.’ But yes, it was a great shoot.”

Did the cameras pick up on all that “playful touching,” we wonder… Or is that something Kyle maintains folks are making up? Regardless, she maintained:

“It was all great. It was just a fun, fun girls trip.”

On that much we have no doubt! Averting the attention from the musician, though, the socialite mentioned her estranged hubby Mauricio Umansky and his recent addition to the cast of Dancing with the Stars:

“Yes, I will be there cheering Mauricio on with my girls. I feel like he’s gonna do great. He’s very excited. He’s really, really enjoying that, so I will be there cheering him on for sure.”

Well, if she’s not joining the show for herself, hopefully she has a good time watching from the sidelines! Only time will tell if Morgan shows up to support him, too. Hmm.

[Image via Kyle Richards/Morgan Wade/Instagram]