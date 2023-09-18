Kyle Richards & Rumored GF Morgan Wade Turned Down Requests To Compete Against Mauricio Umansky On DWTS!

OMG! This would’ve been wild!

According to TMZ intel on Sunday, Kyle Richards and her rumored girlfriend Morgan Wade BOTH turned down requests to appear as competitors on the upcoming season of Dancing With The Stars — against the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s estranged hubby Mauricio Umansky!

Related: Hugh Jackman Calls Deborra-Lee Furness Divorce ‘Difficult’ In First Sighting

Per the outlet, the three stars were approached at the same time about joining the cast, but Kyle and Morgan passed on the opportunity. The pair are currently in Paris together, filming a documentary about the country musician. The real estate agent, on the other hand, was totally here for the challenge! So he’s working, and they’re hanging out in the City of Love. Huh.

Innerestingly, the Buying Beverly Hills star — who has apparently remained on good terms with his wife despite marriage troubles and divorce rumors — isn’t opposed to hinting at the love triangle on the show either! On Saturday when chatting with the outlet, he said he “love[s]” Morgan and seemed open to possibly dancing to one of her “great” songs on the show! Now that would be somethin’!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Are you sad we don’t get to see this trio go at it on the dance floor? Oh well, it’s like they say… paso doble’s company, three’s a crowd, right?

[Image via Morgan Wade/YouTube & DTWS/Instagram]