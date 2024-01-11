Kyle Richards BLASTS 'A**hole' Women Sliding Into Mauricio Umansky's DMs!

Kyle Richards has something to say about the “a**holes” in Mauricio Umansky’s DMs!

During Wednesday’s episode of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the 55-year-old didn’t mince words while talking about the women who sneak their way into her estranged husband’s social media inboxes. While playing a telling card game, Sutton Stracke pulled a card that asked:

“What is appropriate for husbands when it comes to communicating with other women on social media?”

Right away, Kyle sarcastically answered:

“Murder.”

Whoa!! She added:

“I’ve had, like, a fight with Mo over that. I hate that. Liking people’s photos, following people — you don’t do that.”

This sounds like quite the sore spot for the split pair!

The mother of four added while speaking with cameras in a confessional:

“Mo gets a lot of DMs from women. They don’t care that he’s married, and they’re always the aggressor. And it just makes you realize there’s really a lot of f**king a**holes out there.”

She added:

“But also, you don’t have to follow every single person and like all their photos. I don’t like that at all.”

Oof…

Could this be a reason for their bitter breakup?!? It sure seems like it’s been a big issue for them!!

As Perezcious readers know, last summer, People reported that the estranged pair had split after 27 years of marriage. The two continued to be around each other through the holidays, but now Mauricio is “getting to know” much a younger influencer, Alexandria Wolfe. Meanwhile, Kyle, for her part, has fanned flames of a romance with country singer Morgan Wade, though they both ultimately always deny they’re anything more than friends.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Did Mo’s DMs lead to their split? Let us know in the comments down below.

