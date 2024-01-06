Kyle Richards Steps Out For Lunch In LA With Morgan Wade & Sister Kathy Hilton!

Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade enjoyed a day out together!

According to Page Six, the 54-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and the 29-year-old country singer were hanging out together in Los Angeles on Friday. The outlet reported that Kyle and Morgan went to La Scala Italian restaurant for lunch with her big sister Kathy Hilton and friend Faye Resnick. And the pair stepped out for the occasion in some matching ‘fits!

In pictures from the outing, Kyle could be seen rocking a black hat paired with a brown fleece jacket, jeans, a huge purse, black shoes, and sunglasses. Morgan wore a gray hat which she paired with a black leather jacket, jeans, and black Converse. As we said, they looked very coordinated for the lunch date. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade twin in cowboy hats on lunch date with Kathy Hilton https://t.co/U5mJQQ9Qae pic.twitter.com/LVOyaNelpf — Page Six (@PageSix) January 6, 2024

Wow!

Perezcious readers know that rumors have been circulating around about whether Morgan and Kyle are more than just friends amid the reality star’s separation from Mauricio Umansky. The Halloween actress denied they were romantically involved. However, she recently made an admission in a teaser for the show that has everyone raising their eyebrows!

In the preview for next week’s episode of RHOBH, Kyle asked her co-stars Crystal Kung Minkoff and Dorit Kemsley if they “would ever date a woman.” Crystal dodged the question, throwing it back to Kyle and asking if she would. To which the Bravolebrity answered without hesitation:

“Yep.”

Whether Kyle is getting ready to reveal something about the nature of her relationship with Morgan or if this was a theoretical question is unknown. But fans undoubtedly will tune into next week’s episode to see where this scene leads to — if anywhere! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know.

