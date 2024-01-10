Kyle Richards Teaches RHOBH Co-Stars How To Do Girl-On-Girl Bedroom Position!

The upcoming episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will be an interesting one, as Kyle Richards confesses she would date a woman — before demonstrating a girl-on-girl sex position!

In a preview for the show, we see the 54-year-old reality ask her co-stars if they would ever date the same sex. While Sutton Stracke says she would not, Garcelle Beauvais admits she is open to it. When the question was turned back to Kyle, she did not hesitate to reply, “Yeah, maybe.”

The confession stunned Garcelle, as she remembers it was only a few years ago that Kyle said she had “never done the girl thing.” So obviously, she (and the rest of us) can’t help but wonder if her answer had something to do with her close relationship with best friend, Morgan Wade, who she has spent a lot of time with before and amid her separation from Mauricio Umansky:

“Kyle, a few years ago, was shocked we would have threesomes or talk about making out with women. And now she’s open to a relationship with a woman? I don’t know much, but I think there’s a country song somewhere in there.”

There, of course, has been speculation for months about whether Kyle and Morgan are more than friends. They have denied being romantically involved with each other, but this new clip is sure to cast even more doubt there!

As the conversation continued, Kyle recalled a conversation she and her friends recently had about “scissoring.” When a few cast members looked at her with confusion, she asked Dorit Kemsley to stand up and “show them.” The two pals proceeded to get on the ground and teach the position! And yes, this was a fully clothed demonstration! See (below):

