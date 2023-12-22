Rumors Are True! Mauricio Umansky IS 'Getting To Know' Young Influencer Alexandria Wolfe -- In Between Partying!

Mauricio Umansky‘s been pretty busy putting his frat boy alter ego on full display lately, but apparently he’s been able to carve out some time for the new lady in his life, too!

We know, it’s getting hard to keep track at this point. Ever since splitting from estranged wife Kyle Richards, the real estate broker has been spotted with several MUCH YOUNGER women, including during his ongoing Aspen getaway that looks like something straight out of a college kid’s spring break dreams! But it was a sighting earlier this week that really turned heads.

The 53-year-old seemed to prove things were done with DWTS pro Emma Slater when he was photographed leaving dinner in Colorado with fashion designer Alexandria Wolfe, just one of several girls he’s been spotted getting cozy with lately. But it sounds like this fling might be more serious than the others!

On Friday, a source for People revealed the pair are “getting to know” each other, sharing:

“Mauricio and Alexandria have been enjoying each other’s company upon meeting in Aspen. They have become good friends.”

Hah! If we didn’t know any better, we’d think they were talking about the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and Morgan Wade. Sources — and even sister Kathy Hilton — have said pretty much the same thing about the rumored lovers (despite their constant denial that anything romantic is going on). But back to the actual couple at hand…

Despite meeting on vacation, the 31-year-old, who is from NYC, now lives in El Lay right now, so there’s a chance they could carry on this romance back in the 90210! And while on first impressions it doesn’t seem like they have too much in common, the insider pointed out:

“She is an accomplished designer, and they respect each other’s entrepreneurial spirit.”

Unclear how they met at this point. Maybe it was a right place, right time kind of thing? Mau’s certainly been doing a ton during his ski vacation — unlike his baby momma who enjoyed a much more chill trip to Mexico. Seems possible he might’ve just stumbled upon the influencer amid all his partying, or maybe one of his pals hooked them up? Whatever the case, they’re still in the early stages, but there’s potential. Unless someone new catches his eye!

Thoughts? Do you ship this unexpected duo? Sound OFF (below)!

