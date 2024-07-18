Kyle Richards' Husband Mauricio Umansky Spotted On Romantic Vacation -- Making Out With Mystery Woman!

Mauricio Umansky is clearly moving past his relationship with Kyle Richards.

On Wednesday, the 54-year-old real estate broker was spotted way over in Greece at the Mykonos Airport for a summer vacay. This particular getaway is already shaping up to be sizzling, though, because Mauricio wasn’t alone! He hasn’t been openly dating since his split with the Real Housewives star, which was a little over a year ago. But this is pretty damn clear.

A young mystery woman waited in the airport, seemingly for the businessman’s plane to land, and happily embraced him as he exited his flight. The pair were SUPER loved-up and had no problem packing on the PDA. The woman wrapped her arms around his neck and started making out with him mid-airport aisle — she even kicked her heel up in excitement.

Mauricio Umansky packs on PDA with mystery woman while vacationing in Mykonos https://t.co/C5iFu3qpdh pic.twitter.com/Bwp0pshdb6 — Page Six (@PageSix) July 17, 2024

Although we haven’t seen Mauricio with her before, this definitely looks like a romantic reunion! Meaning they’ve been together for a while?? Whoa!

Of course, this comes after Kyle has been rumored for months to have moved on with country singer Morgan Wade. The pair have been sparking romance chatter long before Mauricio decided to debut this new love interest. They still deny it, of course, but who knows? Maybe all four can just be out in the open now??

