Kyle Richards Leaves SUPER Flirty Comment On Morgan Wade Video Amid Romance Rumors!

Kyle Richards continues to fuel those romance rumors with Morgan Wade! And don’t tell us this isn’t on purpose!

On Monday, Morgan posted to Instagram a black-and-white video of herself sitting in a chair while scrolling through her phone in one hand and holding a bag of chips in the other. The country music singer was dressed in a sleeveless flannel shirt, jeans, a big silver buckle belt, and — of course — a cowboy hat. A few seconds into the clip, Morgan appears to laugh and say “Oh” at the camera after someone seemingly calls her name.

She continues to talk while hiding the chips behind her back and lifting her arm to flex her bicep. However, we have no idea what she says since the Toby Keith song Should’ve Been a Cowboy is playing in the background. We need the lip readers on this STAT! LOLz! Check out the video (below):

Wow! Morgan hints she’s working on a film as she notes in the caption, “#movietime.” However, her IMDb page does not show she has an upcoming movie in the works. That said, we do know the songstress was filming a documentary with Kyle, all about her double mastectomy journey. Could she be referring to that project? Is Kyle the one filming? The one Morgan is flexing for? Speaking of the Real Housewives star…

Guess who commented on the post? None other than Ms. Richards, obvi! And y’all, what she said was super flirty! She wrote:

“Save a horse, ride a cowgirl”

Kyle may pretend to hope these dating rumors with Morgan would go away, but she should know stuff like this won’t help speed up the process — at all! In response, the Wilder Days artist dropped a laughing, skull, and tombstone emoji. See (below):

As we said, Kyle isn’t exactly trying very hard to quiet down the speculation with this eyebrow-raising remark!

