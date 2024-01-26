Kyle Richards Explains How She & Mauricio Will Split Assets If/When They Split -- And SLAMS RHOBH Co-Star Gossip!

Kyle Richards is letting it all out.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has been going through it for months now as persistent rumors of major marriage trouble between her and Mauricio Umansky won’t go away. On Wednesday, the Bravo veteran popped up on Jeff Lewis‘s SiriusXM show Jeff Lewis Live to discuss her love life with Mau. During their chat, she dropped a LOT of information about where the couple may be headed from here — and what she thinks about all of it.

For one, Kyle got very candid about what may come of her and Mau’s impressive financial assets should they go forward with their separation and ultimately decide to divorce. Calling the idea of financially breaking up “very difficult,” Kyle admitted that it’s not exactly her “main focus.” However, she did clarify the couple DOESN’T have a prenup!:

“We did not have a prenup. My husband did not have a penny when I married him.”

That part is true. Mau really built himself and his real estate business into what it is today from the ground up way back when. Kyle recalled how in the early years, things were so bad that they even relied on handouts from her family for help:

“My mom lent us money when we were first married. There was one Christmas that we didn’t have any money for Christmas presents. My mom gave me money and his grandparents helped us. We built everything together.”

Damn!

And since they’ve built everything together, they recognize that all the money involved is theirs together. Kyle explained how that would go in the case of a divorce with plans to divide everything up 50-50 so that “everything’s half, regardless.” She added:

“It’s our money. Let’s be very clear about that. It’s very clean cut. Everything’s half, regardless. That’s not an issue for me. We would probably just keep our homes. We don’t fight. We’re not a toxic couple. You never would seeing fighting in our home ever… We would just go our separate ways and maybe keep the houses.”

Gotta say, it kinda sounds like she’s thought about this a lot! We wonder how close they are to making that divorce official…

She also told Lewis that money alone was not a reason for her and Mau staying together. The couple shares daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 24, and Portia, 16, along with Kyle’s daughter Farrah, 35, from a previous relationship. And having such a large and tight-knit family has kept the pair grounded. But they aren’t trapped, financially or otherwise, Kyle noted. She explained her view on that:

“If we’re not going to be together, I would get divorced. One hundred percent. I would not live like that [staying together for money], because psychologically, I would need to move on. I would never do that just for properties.”

Money isn’t the only thing on her mind, though. Regarding the rough, slow-motion fallout between herself and Mauricio in general, Kyle reflected on how it’s “really tough” to process all the emotions that have come along with their rough patch. For one, she’s trying to re-frame her life now that she sees the potential end of her marriage ahead:

“I do feel like my entire identity is being a wife and a mom. That’s been really hard to wrap my head around. … I love him so much. If it was one of those situations where you’re like, ‘oh, I can’t stand this guy,’ this would be so easy for me. It would be very easy. I can guarantee you, I do not want to be in this position. I never wanted to be in this position. I thought I knew where I would be until the day I died, so that’s a lot to process.”

Ugh. Heartbreaking.

And the public nature of all the media focus on their estrangement has made things even worse:

“I don’t even know what life is without being with Mauricio. … It’s hard, and it’s painful, and it’s scary.”

She couldn’t leave the interview without taking at least one shot at her RHOBH co-stars, though! Speaking about how they’ve been quick to comment on and openly observe Kyle’s possibly-more-than-friendship with Morgan Wade, the longtime reality TV star shadily said:

“I’m having to answer to these women, who I don’t know anything about their personal lives. I have no idea what they do when they’re not on camera. I have no clue! But they want to know what’s happening in my bedroom? It’s not fair.”

Not a bad point! Not a bad point at all…

You can see more from Kyle’s turn on the popular SiriusXM show (below):

Clearly, there’s a lot to parse here. But it’s a REALLY big deal that she’s thinking so explicitly about dividing up assets and dishing out money and properties and stuff at this point. That sort of talk feels like a big hint that these two will split up. Ya know?! She’s clearly thought about it a LOT. Just saying!

What do U make of Kyle’s remarks, tho, Perezcious readers?? Share your thoughts down in the comments (below)…

[Image via Watch What Happens Live/TODAY Show/YouTube]