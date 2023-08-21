What Marriage Troubles?? Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky Put Up United Family Front During Italian Vacay!

No drama allowed on vacation!

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky may be going through it right now amid their reported separation and estrangement, but you wouldn’t really know it by their Instagram presence!

Over the weekend, their 23-year-old daughter Sophia popped up on IG with a set of pics posted from the fam’s ongoing vacation along the beautiful Italian coast. In the series of snaps, the most eye-catching pic was of Sophia along with her three sisters — Farrah, 34, Alexia, 27, and Portia, 15 — and mom and dad all together on a yacht!

In the snap, the 54-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and the 53-year-old real estate mogul both took the time to pose with the fam. They aren’t next to each other or arm-in-arm or anything, but seeing Kyle and Mauricio civil and happy in the same pic is definitely notable!

Ch-ch-check out the snap for yourself by swiping through Sophia’s carousel of Positano pics (below):

FYI, Mauricio re-posted that fourth family pic on his own account after Sophia did, too!

Kyle hasn’t re-posted that photo or shared any other snaps with Mauricio in them. Late last week, however, the Bravo vet did share a photo of herself and her daughters enjoying the #YachtLife in Capri:

So it’s been quite a Mediterranean getaway! And over the weekend, she popped back up with even more yacht content!

The RHOBH star took to her IG Stories on Saturday to share a video of herself lifting weights while on board the yacht! While rocking a teeny-tiny bikini in the clip, she quipped that she’s “never seen weights like this” while pushing out some reps and keeping herself tight and toned!

All about getting her workouts in… even on vacation! That takes dedication! What do y’all make of that family photo, tho, Perezcious readers??

Looks like Kyle and Mauricio are keeping things calm for the fam — and enjoying vacay! Thoughts??

