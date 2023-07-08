Why Kyle Richards Posted Then Deleted Message About ‘Sorrow’ Amid Mauricio Umansky Marriage Troubles!

Did Kyle Richards take a page from Khloé Kardashian’s book and get cryptic on social media about her marriage problems with Mauricio Umansky? She’s setting the record straight!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills took to Instagram Stories on Friday to share a since-deleted post that featured an image of some trees and mountains in Aspen, Colorado. However, the stunning views of the landscape weren’t what caught everyone’s attention! It was the mysterious caption with the snapshot that had eyebrows raising. She wrote:

“Parting is such sweet sorrow.”

Hmm. As you know, it came out earlier this week that Kyle was separating from her longtime husband. However, they soon clarified in a joint statement that they were not divorcing – although they had a “challenging” year in their marriage:

“Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative.”

Of course, they didn’t give any specifics about what happened. But there has been plenty of speculation online over the past week, with many convinced the reason for Kyle and Mauricio’s issues is that she had cheated on him with country star Morgan Wade. Yikes!

But instead of letting the rumors get them down, the couple have put on a united front while spending time in Colorado for the Fourth of July weekend. Mauricio even dropped some pictures from their vacation, including one of the couple. Innerestingly enough, he could be seen still wearing his wedding ring. But given the recent separation reports and rumors of Kyle’s alleged affair, who knows what’s actually going on with the reality star duo now!

So the 54-year-old actress’ new post raises the question — was she hinting at being upset over her marriage potentially coming to an end? Why did she suddenly delete the message? Well, Kyle made sure to give everyone an answer! She later took to the comments section of Page Six’s post about the supposed cryptic message, saying:

“This was in regards to having to leave Aspen! deleted.”

So there you have it! There’s no deeper meaning with this post! Ch-ch-check out Kyle’s response (below):

Clearly, Kyle doesn’t want anyone to get the wrong idea with her social media posts during this messy situation! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

