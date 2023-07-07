Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky’s Problem’s ‘Aren’t New’ Says Source

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky may be trying to spin the narrative on their rumored split, but their relationship seems to just keep speaking for itself…

As we’ve been reporting, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum and the real estate broker are at a difficult point in their relationship — Monday, an insider informed People the two “had been separated for a while,” but remain “amicable” as they are “still living under the same roof.” However, Paris Hilton’s auntie took to Instagram later that same evening to try and do a bit of damage control, outright denying the split altogether. She wrote:

“In regards to the news that came out about us today… Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously.”

While she may have denied the split, she did admit that she and her hubby had been struggling this year more than any before, and now, a new report seems to echo that.

A source told Entertainment Tonight Thursday that the pair have actually been facing challenges for a while now:

“Kyle and Mauricio have been struggling in their relationship. Their problems aren’t new. They had been spending time apart and doing their own things, but they have been trying to make things work.”

The confidant didn’t lay out any sort of specific timeline, but saying their problems “aren’t new” leaves it pretty open… However, it does track with what Kyle said about the year being a difficult one. Back in March, ET spoke with the 54-year-old about divorce rumblings, and she passively said she wasn’t “losing any sleep,” as she just “can’t keep up anymore.”

As far as “trying to make it work,” it certainly at least seems like it on social media, as we all saw Mauricio’s festive 4th of July family photos…

