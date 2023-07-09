Bravo Fans Call Out ‘Hypocrite’ Teddi Mellencamp For Refusing To Talk About BFF Kyle & Mauricio’s Marriage Troubles On Her Podcast!

Teddi Mellencamp has made a lot of fans upset right now!

Many Bravo watchers have called the 42-year-old former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star a “hypocrite” over the past few days. Why is that? During her Two Ts In A Pod podcast episode on Friday, Teddi declared that she would not talk about one of the biggest stories in Housewives lately – Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s marriage troubles. She said on the show:

“We have one more ‘Housewives’ headline you guys, I’m sure, are expecting me to cover. Clearly, I have a lot of anxiety, I’ve gotten a lot of messages since I’ve been gone. I’ve been on vacation.”

Teddi explained that she and her co-host Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge did a Q&A for the podcast, and there were tons of questions about the situation with Kyle and Mauricio. But as we said, don’t expect her to answer anything! Her lips are sealed out of respect for her friendship with the Halloween Kills actress! She told listeners:

“I just wanted to say that we came up with the decision — myself, Tamra, iHeart, my producers — that everybody has their boundaries, and this is mine. Kyle and Mauricio and their kids are like my family. I love them so much. I understand exactly what my job is here on this podcast and it’s to go down all the rabbit holes. And I think 99 percent of the time, that’s quite easy for me because it’s people I don’t know.”

But this time, Teddi said she needed to “bow out” from the conversation surrounding the couple’s drama:

“I hope those of you as humans understand that when it comes to true friendship, this is more than just ‘Housewives’ or scandal or drama. This is one of my best friends.”

Well, this came as a disappointment to many fans since Teddi no doubt has the tea about what’s going on with Kyle and Mauricio right now. But more than that, they were upset at the reality star’s loyalty since she had zero issues about discussing other Housewives stars divorces or family drama in the past:

“I get Teddi is besties with Kyle and feels compromised but equally it’s a massive HW story that she’d have no problem discussing if it was another cast member – if you’re going to do the job you need to mention it all” “That is hypocritical. You talk about EVERONE else on your podcast and you talk about personal knowledge as long as it gives you ratings and makes you & your friends look good. You have said some personal messes up stuff about people. But NOW you draw a line in the sand.” “I get Teddi and Kyle are friends. I do. But Teddi makes her living off gossiping about others. Dissecting every other HW marriage. To do otherwise after proclaiming how seriously she takes her job is a bigger joke than Teddi was as a HW #RHOBH” “​​Teddi not addressing the Kyle rumours…… how is this fair? Kyle should be fair game as she is a housewife IMO” “All Teddi had to do was basically reiterate Kyle’s statement and leave it at that. The way she came out and said she’s not talking about it seems like something is actually happening and Kyle asked her not to talk about it #RHOBH”

However, others did defend Teddi against the online hate. Many even praised her for being a “true friend” to Kyle while she is going through a tough time in her marriage:

“#RHOBH yall are mad at Teddi because she doesn’t want to talk about Kyle sorry but Teddi has every right to refuse and there’s nothing y’all can do about it.” “Gotta say I have MAD respect for @TeddiMellencamp for this- she is a true friend through and through” “Get over teddi not wanting to talk about Kyle y’all had no issues when gizzele didn’t talk about Robyn cheating on their podcast and let it slide so get over it. That’s her best friend I wouldn’t talk about that either if I was in her position.” “This Teddi outrage is weird. She runs a podcast, not CNN. She’s not obligated to talk about anything.”

Look, we can commend Teddi for choosing to stick by her friend’s side and making the tough call to not talk about the situation. But what are your thoughts on the matter, Perezcious readers? Do you think Teddi is being a “hypocrite,” or do you have respect for her loyalty to Kyle? Sound OFF in the comments below.

[Image via Nicky Nelson/WENN, Teddi Mellencamp/Instagram]