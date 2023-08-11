Mauricio Umansky Reacts To THAT Sexy Morgan Wade-Kyle Richards Music Video!

Mauricio Umansky is letting his feelings be known about his wife Kyle Richards‘ presence in Morgan Wade‘s newest music video!!

As Perezcious readers will recall, on Thursday, Wade dropped the vid for her single Fall In Love With Me. The music video is a jaw-dropping take on Wade’s on-screen love with the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star.

And all eyes quickly went to Mauricio to see how he would react to it considering all the inter-relationship drama that has gone down between him and Kyle — and all the persistent rumors about Richards’ supposed relationship with Wade!

Related: Kyle Richards Brings Daughter To Support Rumored GF Morgan Wade At Lollapalooza!

Well, as it turns out, the real estate mogul… LOVES IT?!?!

In a comment written on the post Wade published to her Instagram account teasing the video late on Thursday morning, the 53-year-old real estate biz whiz dropped multiple fire emojis and offered just two words to sum up his thoughts:

“So good”

Well, there you have it…

Mauricio has spoken! Definitely a bit of a surprise to us, but hey!!

Obviously, there’s quite a bit of recent (romantic??) history between the 54-year-old Bravo star and the 28-year-old crooner. And with all kinds of secret love talk floating around, we pretty much assumed Mauricio might lay low and avoid commenting on the music video or whatever. But that’s not the case! He’s all in! And he LOVES it!

Related: Kyle And Morgan Wde ARE Dating, Claims Southern Charm Savannah Star!!

What do U think, Perezcious readers?! Are you surprised by his take??

Sound OFF with your reactions to all of it down in the comments (below)!

[Image via TODAY/YouTube/Morgan Wade/YouTube]