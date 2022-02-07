How The Kardashians Celebrated The Birth Of Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott’s Son -- But Did They Also Reveal His Name?!

Kylie Jenner is feeling the love!

The new mom of two, who welcomed her second baby with Travis Scott on February 2, has received an outpouring of love since announcing the birth of her son on Sunday by posting a sweet photo of his hand.

Taking to the comment section of her post, many of the Kardashians had something to say about the new family member. Kourtney Kardashian started off by writing:

“Mommy of two life.”

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian kept it simple with a few emojis. The Good American founder simply posted several hearts while the SKIMS founder added an angel and heart emoji.

Similarly, Kris Jenner gushed:

“Angel Pie.”

After so many friends and family continued to share similar emojis and sentiments about the newborn being an angel, many fans have begun to speculate that the boy might be named Angel Webster. Interestingly, his date of birth is what is referred to as an angel number — AKA repetitive sequences or patterns of numbers, like 11:11. According to Mystic Michaela, the author of The Angel Numbers Book, these patterns are believed to be a sign from above, she explained:

“Angel numbers are the messages your high vibrational being support team, otherwise known as your guardian angels, send you in order to give you support, guidance, or a nudge to go in a different direction.”

According to the writer, Kylie’s baby’s birth date (all twos) is known as an “angel trust fall.”

“Your angels ask you to trust your place in life right now. You are in the right place at the right time. Take a look around and enjoy the moment. It’s all where it’s supposed to be.”

Even last month, Jenner was referring to her kiddo as her “angel baby” at her “low-key” baby shower. So, is it just a sweet nickname or could it be the name?? It also could be Jacques, just like his daddy’s government name! We’ll have to wait and see!!

But that’s not all…

This wasn’t the only truly eye-catching sign from Kylie’s latest post! There was another incredibly noteworthy reveal hidden in her IG Story!

Shortly after making the exciting announcement, the 24-year-old shared two snapshots of a plethora of flowers sent to celebrate the arrival of her little one. The only message visible on one of the cards was from Kimmy Kakes and her children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, whom she shares with Kayne West — whose name was left off the note!! So it’s pretty official: he’s no longer considered part of the fam! At least not when it comes to gifts…

Ch-ch-check out the flowers (below)!

It’s hardly surprising that Ye would be left off the family note given the exes’ public feud, but it does mark a significant turning point in the co-parenting relationship!! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do U think the baby boy is really named Angel? Jacques? And how about that Kanye diss? Sound OFF with your thoughts in the comments (below)!

[Image via Vogue/Kylie Jenner/YouTube]