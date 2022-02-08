Kylie Jenner 'Has Help But Is Also Very Hands-On' With Parenting Her Newborn Son -- NEW DETAILS!

Kylie Jenner is enjoying her wonderful life as a mom TIMES TWO!

Of course, the 24-year-old makeup mogul is in the very first few days of her time as a boy mom, though she’s well accustomed to the maternal role considering her close-knit relationship with 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.

Still, it sounds like things are going VERY well for the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and her partner, rapper Travis Scott, here in the first week after having welcomed their son into the world!

A source spoke to People on Monday evening and revealed some key details about the Kylie Cosmetics leader’s new lifestyle after recovering from childbirth. The insider revealed that Kylie is “back at home and doing well” following her son’s arrival into the world, and added (below):

“Kylie has help, but is also very hands-on. Kylie and Travis are happy together. He is working on new music, but is also around a lot. They still don’t officially live together, but doing what works best for them.”

Awww! It sounds like the family is very much enjoying their special time together!

Obviously, momma bear knows what to expect after going through it all with Stormi over the last few years. It’s always a little bit easier the second time around, isn’t it?! At least it often feels that way!

Kylie and Travis aren’t the only ones who are loving life with the new baby boy at home, either!

That’s right: the wonderful Stormi is very much settling into her new role as a big sister! The insider confirmed Stormi is “doing well” with her little bro, and has thus far been “very gentle” with the baby boy!

The source also added:

“She is fascinated by her little brother and has been able to hold him.”

Love it!

And OMG, we absolutely cannot wait for all of Kylie’s future Instagram content showing Stormi being cute AF around her baby brother! Let’s just have those start riiiiiight now! LOLz!

FWIW, Kylie and Travis do have at least one major task coming in the days ahead while they go on a full-court parenting press: they’ve got to name their son!

But as we previously reported on Monday night, the pair is pretty much on the same page with a name consensus. In fact, insiders are revealing that it’s likely they will release the boy’s name in the coming days:

“[Travis] and Kylie picked a name together. They will share when Kylie is ready … in a few days.”

We will be waiting (im)patiently for that, naturally! Ha!

What do U make of all this awesome baby news, Perezcious readers?!

Our hearts are so full with it!

Babies on the brain!

