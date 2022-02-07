Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Welcome Baby No. 2!!

They’re a family of four!

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are officially parents to two tiny tots! On Sunday, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum revealed she gave birth to a baby boy on February 2. Yay!! You can ch-ch-check out the announcement HERE!

Kylie has notably been way more open about her second pregnancy compared to her first with Stormi Webster. While eagle-eyed fans caught word of her pregnancy in rumors online before she officially announced she had a bun in the oven, she eventually released a precious video in which she told her momma Kris Jenner the happy news. Relive the magic moment (below)!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CTieyGYpYdi/

Once the word was out, the model wasn’t afraid to flaunt her adorbz belly for all to see! Not only did she post some cute selfies to the ‘gram, but the reality star made an appearance at New York Fashion Week! Even though she was teasing fans with glimpses at her baby bump, the 24-year-old didn’t give away all the baby blabber. Why? Because she didn’t know all the juicy deets herself!

During an interview with Vogue in September, the Life of Kylie alum denied dropping clues about her second child’s gender on social media, admitting she and the rapper decided to wait until birth to find out! So fun!

Ever since the billionaire makeup mogul learned she was preggers, her mini-me has been super supportive too! The 3-year-old not only appeared in the Vogue vid (above) but she was by her momma’s side while at an ultrasound in the pregnancy announcement video. After growing up with so many cousins, we bet she’s SO excited to be a big sis!

Giving Stormi a sibling has been a long time coming. According to an Us Weekly source, the co-parents have been trying to get pregnant for “almost a year,” they added:

“She and Travis have been trying for many months … to get pregnant again. Kylie really wanted her siblings to be close in age because she feels so close to Kendall [Jenner] and wants that for Stormi.”

Aww!! A great reason to expand her family — and it must feel so good to finally welcome the little tyke into the world after trying for so long! According to a source who spoke with People, Jenner was eagerly anticipating being a momma of two, they shared:

“Kylie is a few months along. She has a cute bump. She is beyond excited. She has been wanting to give Stormi a sibling for a while. She loves being a mom. She is thrilled that she and Travis are pregnant again. She has been enjoying her pregnancy in private. She has only spent time with close friends and family.”

We can’t wait to watch the latest arrival grow up! Many congratulations to the happy family!!

[Image via MEGA/WENN & Kylie Jenner/Instagram]