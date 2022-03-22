OMG Kylie Jenner Gave Baby Son A $9,000 Teddy Bear!

Look, we expect billionaires to spend more for things, to go for the very best of everything. But there’s a limit, y’all!

Kylie Jenner released a YouTube video entitled To Our Son on Monday morning — documenting her entire pregnancy journey with her infant son in less than 10 minutes. Like her similar To Our Daughter video for Stormi Webster, it was the most insight we’ve gotten so far into what the Kylie Cosmetics mogul is really like as a parent. That includes decorating the nursery for her baby boy — whose name is NOT Wolf anymore btw…

Related: Stormi Adorably Crashed Kylie’s First Post-Birth Video To Fans! So Cute!

It was in the sneak peeks into the toy selection for her youngest that eagle-eyed fans spotted an especially expensive item: a Louis Vuitton teddy bear! The LV-monogrammed stuffed animal is cute and soft-looking enough. But the price tag is anything but gentle. This little guy went for $9,000 when it originally sold at the Louis 2004 Fall menswear collection unveiling!

If that seems like way, way, way too much to spend on something for a baby to drool on, the collector’s item is no longer available except on the secondary market — so if you wanted to get one now it might even set you back even more! We saw a couple on eBay for $10k. Heck, a pre-owned one is listed on Farfetch for an incomprehensible $20,550!

Look, we know the baby is going to be the most loved, spoiled little guy on the planet, but… $20K?!? For a teddy?! You know how much you can get a Squishmallow for??? A lot less than a compact car or six month’s rent, we’ll tell you that!

It is just a different planet these folks live on…

[Image via Kylie Jenner/YouTube]