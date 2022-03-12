Stormi Webster Adorably Crashed Kylie Jenner’s First Video Message To Fans Since Giving Birth

Kylie Jenner is back on the ‘gram with a special guest!

On Thursday, the 24-year-old makeup mogul hopping onto Instagram Stories to update fans about the latest lip products that launched on Kylie Cosmetics. But you’ll never guess who made a surprise appearance during the chat? It was her adorable 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, who apparently could not help but crash her momma’s video! Kylie began the clip by saying:

“OK, so I know I’ve been MIA for a while…”

But before the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum could continue on, she realized that Stormi snuck her way into the frame. She said with a smile:

“Stormi wants to be in this.”

Kylie then attempted to get her spiel out again, but Stormi had some other plans in mind! The little one ended up jumping to the front of the car in order to rest her head against the reality star. So sweet! However, Kylie stopped the cute moment and asked Stormi to let her have a couple of seconds to finish the lip lacquer promotion with any more interruptions:

“Get out of here, let me do this for two seconds.”

To which her daughter simply replied, “OK,” as Kylie thanked her. After Stormi moved herself away from the camera, the businesswoman continued her announcement and gave followers a glimpse into what she has – or more so has not – been doing since giving birth to her second child, Wolf Webster:

“I launched a new lip product. They’re called lip lacquers, but I haven’t been doing my makeup, so I haven’t been able to show you guys, but now I am getting back to doing my makeup.”

In some follow-up videos, she then showed off and applied a bunch of different colors from her collection onto herself. You can ch-ch-check it out (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie Jenner News (@kyliesnapchat)

It seems like Kylie is slowly getting back into her work routine after welcoming her son with Travis Scott a little more than a month ago! According to an E! News source, the mom has been reportedly “doing really well” and just thrilled “to be out and about again after having baby Wolf.” Even more so, the insider spilled that Kylie “feels relieved to be able to feel comfortable leaving the house again and get back to some sort of normalcy,” adding:

“Kylie has been soaking in this first month with her baby and hasn’t been too focused on anything else. She’s enjoying the time bonding with Wolf and adjusting with her new family of four.”

As for how Stormi has been handling being an older sister now? Well, another source shared with the outlet that she has been loving every second of it:

“Travis and Kylie love seeing her as a big sister, and they tried to prepare her as much as they could.”

Awww!!! It was certainly nice to see Stormi back on Insta alongside her mom once again! We cannot wait to see how she and her little brother plan on crashing Kylie’s vids in the future!

