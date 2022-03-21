Kylie Jenner Shares Inside Look At Pregnancy Journey In 'To Our Son' Video! WATCH!

It’s here! And we’re loving this insider look at this adorable family!

Kylie Jenner may have kept her pregnancy largely under wraps, but that doesn’t mean she wasn’t documenting things every step of the way. So it was the best kind of surprise when, on Monday morning, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul released a lovely new YouTube video documenting her recent pregnancy journey with infant son Wolf Webster!

In the nearly 10-minute-long clip, Kylie compiled many of the moments she lived through while carrying Wolf. Along the way, she showed off behind-the-scenes highlights and never-before-seen shots of her growing baby bump, the super-supportive KarJenner fam around her, and a lot more!

Get the inside look in her fresh new To Our Son video (below)!

Adorable!

So many great family memories being made there. It’s wonderful that Wolf can one day look back at that and know what Kylie and Travis Scott experienced right before he entered into their lives!

Of course, Perezcious readers will recall that this isn’t the first time Kylie shared a surprise pregnancy vid via YT.

Back in 2018, she uploaded an 11-minute video meant for then-newborn daughter Stormi Webster that gave off many of the same heartwarming vibes while tracking her pregnancy journey that first time around:

We loved that one in 2018, and we love this one now!

