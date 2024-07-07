Kylie Jenner ‘Fighting’ Against THIS Plan Mom Kris Jenner Has For Timothée Chalamet Relationship -- DETAILS!

Kylie Jenner likes how private things are with Timothée Chalamet, and she doesn’t plan to start flaunting their relationship in public anytime soon, not even if her momma, Kris Jenner, asks her to!

According to Dailymail.com on Sunday, the only reason the makeup mogul’s romance with the actor is still going so strong is because she refuses to have it become a “spectacle.” She hasn’t even pushed him to appear on The Kardashians at any point! An insider told the outlet:

“Kylie and Timothée are going so well because Kylie is not putting ultimatums on him to be a part of the Kardashians TV show. Theirs is a more private relationship in which they can be as normal a couple as is possible considering their levels of fame.”

And they’ve done really well keeping it out of the spotlight for the most part! Kylie and Timmy weren’t even seen together for MONTHS, leading people to think they were perhaps over at one point! However, that wasn’t the case! The lovebirds were spotted on a date together for the first time this month, during which they tried to go incognito in hats and face masks at the TCL Chinese Theatre in El Lay. So, they are still an item! They apparently just want to keep their romance as far out of the public eye as possible, much to the chagrin of Kris!

The Dailymail.com insider claimed that the 68-year-old momager voiced her desire for her daughter and Timothée to be more open about their relationship with the world. Kylie is not down for that plan, though! And she’s “fighting” back against it! The source explained:

“Kris would love for Timothée to flaunt Kylie everywhere – but Kylie is making sure to fight this because she actually doesn’t want to make it more of a spectacle than it already is. She wants to nurture the relationship and have it last and not make a mockery out of it. They love doing normal and fun things with each other and are homebodies.”

It sounds like the reality star is super serious about Timothée! And he is, too! Despite previous reports that the Wonka star was not prioritizing Kylie, the insider insisted he is very dedicated to their relationship — and is in it for the long haul:

“Timothée wants to focus all his attention away from work on her. He wants to be with Kylie for a long time. When are the babies coming? When is the engagement? When is the future wedding? Though those things are definitely on the table, it is not something for the immediate future.”

