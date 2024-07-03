Here's What Is REALLY Going On Between Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet!

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are playing the long game!

The reality TV star and the A-list film hunk may be dating, but they don’t want the world to know a whole lot about it! Heck, just the other day marked their first public appearance together in FOREVER. And they only took that on with hats pulled down tight over their heads and masks covering most of their faces! To say they were keeping a low profile was the understatement of the year! And now, we’re learning that was all very much by design!

A source spoke to Us Weekly on Wednesday about the 26-year-old Kardashians star and the 28-year-old Wonka actor. Per that insider, the plan has been for the couple to continue hanging out often and communicating “on a regular basis.” But don’t count on too many public appearances, even if their dating life is moving right along! The insider explained the privacy-first dynamic:

“Kylie and Timothée hang out with each other frequently and communicate on a regular basis. They’ve gone on a number of dates recently, but they always do their best to try and stay under the radar as much as possible.”

Well then!

Honestly, it kind of makes sense to us — for a couple reasons! For one, as you may recall, a recent storyline on the KarJenner fam’s Hulu show centered on how self-conscious Kylie has become about fan comments about her face, her body, and her overall look. So, it seems logical that she would want to avoid the dramas of paparazzi photogs and fan tracking as much as she can when it comes to her love life, right?!

And also, well, this is FAR from the first time that she and the Call Me By Your Name actor have opted to keep things as low profile as possible in their romantic arc. Heck, it was just a few months ago that the world was asking the exact same question about whether the duo was in dire straits! But they just keep chugging along, and doing so as far out of the public eye as they can possibly make themselves. Regarding that dynamic, the Us Weekly source went on to add:

“Kylie and Timothée definitely still have a connection and they really like each other and care about each other a lot. They enjoy the chemistry they have with each other. They’re taking each day as it comes and just having fun.”

And then, the insider concluded that all concern over their chemistry is being fueled by story-hungry fans seeking drama rather than anything going on between the two stars:

“Their relationship is just under the microscope because of their celebrity status.”

So there you have it! But do U buy that reasoning, Perezcious readers?! Share your reactions to all this romance talk down in the comments (below)!

