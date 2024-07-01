Audrina Patridge Reveals She's Dating THIS Country Singer With Sweet New Surprise Snap!

Audrina Patridge is falling for a country crooner!

The Hills alum opened up with a new snap on her Instagram Stories over the weekend that caught everybody’s attention because of how forward it was! In it, she could be seen with her legs wrapped around a mystery man’s hips, and her arms wrapped around his neck and shoulders, as he held her up and she went in for a kiss! WHOA!

As you can see (below), the 39-year-old reality TV veteran seriously didn’t hold back in showing how much she was into the guy with whom she was in a full embrace:

Ooh!

But who is the man, anyways?! Well, per People, Patridge tagged the since-expired IG Stories post with both a caption (“This one…” along with a smiley face with hearts) and a username: that of country music singer Michael Ray!!

That’s right! The Whiskey And Rain singer is the one over whom Audrina is so very clearly enamored! We love it!!

The duo has been liking each other’s Instagram posts for a couple months now, including when Patridge popped up at the Stagecoach Music Festival and had Ray double-tapping everything she put up on IG. And now, well, the television veteran — who shares 7-year-old daughter Kirra with controversial ex-husband Corey Bohan — is clearly doing the romance thing with Ray!

As you may recall, the 36-year-old country singer was previously married to fellow country crooner Carly Pearce for just eight months back in 2020. But it seems as though these two have found each other at this point! Happy for ’em!! Reactions, y’all??

[Image via Judy Eddy/MEGA/WENN]