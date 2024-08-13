Got A Tip?

Kylie Jenner

Did Kylie Jenner Just Go Instagram Official With Timothée Chalamet?!? See Why Fans Think So!

Timothée Chalamet, is that you??

Eagle-eyed fans think they spotted the actor in a new Kylie Jenner selfie! On Monday, the 27-year-old reality star took to her Instagram Story to share a picture of herself sitting in a pink chair in a tight black dress while getting her hair done. But it was a tiny blue speck in the distance that REALLY caught fans’ attention.

In the far background, standing amid a rack of clothes, was a person in a blue baseball hat and black outfit. Their face couldn’t be seen, but fans speculated it was a sighting of the Wonka star. Ch-ch-check it out:

Did Kylie Jenner Just Go Instagram Official With Timothee Chalamet?!? See Why Fans Think So!
(c) Kylie Jenner/Instagram

She also posted another pic on her feed HERE!

Reacting to the possible IG pic, fans teased:

“Ha! Crumbs is all we get. Crumbs!”

“It must be exhausting for anyone that’s invested in this relationship.”

“Who is that in the blue cap?”

“Love wins.”

Hah! Fans will take any glimpse they can get at this couple! FWIW, not everyone was convinced, with one naysayer pointing out, “That could be literally anyone.” True! But fans can dream. LOLz!

BTW, photos surfaced on Monday of the couple getting out of a private jet. Kylie was in a mask and she seemed to be joined by the performer since someone looking a lot like him stepped out of the plane in a mask with a hat blocking his face. They’ve stayed super low-key throughout their romance (even amid pregnancy rumors), except for the very occasional public outing like attending the Golden Globes together. So, it’s hard to know if this was really him in the picture, but it seems possible!

Thoughts?? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Kylie Jenner/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]

Aug 13, 2024 08:30am PDT

