Is Kylie Jenner Subtly Responding To Pregnancy Rumors By Showing Off Her Flat Tummy??

Is Kylie Jenner responding to all the pregnancy rumors??

On Wednesday, The Kardashians star took to Instagram to show off a new baggy denim line coming to her fashion brand Khy… But what it looked like she was REALLY trying to sell was her lack of baby bump! Pregnancy rumors have following the Kylie Cosmetics founder for weeks now amid her relationship with Timothée Chalamet, so is this her subtle way of acknowledging them??

She posted a Story video on Wednesday posing in the “perfect baggy jean[s],” which dropped on Khy on Thursday. In the clip, she raised her shirt WAAAY up to make sure her toned tummy was extremely visible! She even turned sideways to show that she has, like, the flattest stomach ever! Ha! See (below):

Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Flat Tummy Amid Pregnancy Rumors!
Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Flat Tummy Amid Pregnancy Rumors!
Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Flat Tummy Amid Pregnancy Rumors!
Hmmm…

On Thursday, she returned to the app to show off more of her denim — and more of her small frame! See (below):

Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Flat Tummy Amid Pregnancy Rumors!
Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Flat Tummy Amid Pregnancy Rumors!
There’s two ways we could look at things here: this could be all the proof we need to confirm she’s NOT expecting — ORRR, just to play devil’s advocate, she could have shot these vids MONTHS ago! We mean, if the jeans are already available for purchase on Khy, then that means they’ve been in the works for a while!

On the flip side of the coin, she WAS seen drinking just last month at the launch of her Sprinter Vodka Soda line… But that was before Daniel Tosh claimed she was preggo with Timmy’s baby.

What are your thoughts here, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Kylie Jenner/Instagram & ELLE/YouTube]

Apr 25, 2024 15:12pm PDT

