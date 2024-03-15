Timothée Chalamet HATED Kylie Jenner Gossip At Globes -- Wants A More 'Low Profile' Relationship!

What’s really going on with Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner? Are they still together or not? We finally got answers for y’all!

There’s been speculation the couple went their separate ways ever since people realized they hadn’t been seen together since January — when they went to the Golden Globes together. And that didn’t go so great…

Kylie only fueled the breakup rumors earlier this month after she dodged a question about her relationship with Timothée in an interview with The New York Times! So what’s the deal? Has the relationship fizzled? Good news — and a touch of bad — for fans who ship them together…

Kylie and Timothée ARE still dating, according to insiders spilling to Dailymail.com on Friday. But don’t expect them to step out in public or attend events together anytime soon! The sources exclaimed the pair have decided to “protect” their relationship and keep it out of the spotlight — and it is all because of the gossip surrounding their appearance at the Globes!

You may recall the two made a ton of headlines following the award show in January. For starters, they sent fans into a frenzy when cameras caught them sharing an intimate conversation between the segments, during which they locked lips at one point. Then, there was the lip-reading drama!

We are, of course, talking about when Selena Gomez was seen gossiping with Taylor Swift and Keleigh Sperry. About what? Well, many viewers believed the Only Murders in the Building star told her besties about Kylie refusing to allow Timothée to take a photo with Selly. The Love On singer denied those versions of events, claiming she actually told “Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up.” But fans weren’t buying her explanation! They were convinced you can hear Keleigh say “with Timothée?” in clips of the conversation at one point!

A lot of drama surrounding the night — something Timmy hated! So following the fiasco at the Globes, he asked to keep things more low-key with Kylie moving forward as he wants to “protect” their romance and his career! A source explained:

“Timothee didn’t like all the attention he got with Kylie during the Golden Globes and their kiss took away from the reason he was there. His career is taking off and he wants to protect it and let it thrive based on his talent – not who he is or isn’t dating. He also wants to protect his relationship with Kylie.”

On top of that, the 28-year-old actor is following in the footsteps of his Dune costar Zendaya — who hasn’t shown off her relationship with Tom Holland at any point when promoting the film sequel. The insider noted that everyone involved in the film wanted Dune 2 to be the center of attention — not the stars’ romances:

“They are still dating. But Timothee has decided to keep a low profile with Kylie, mainly because he wants Dune 2 to get all the attention and for the movie to speak for itself. Zendaya and others from the film have also refrained from flaunting their relationships during the press tour, because they want the movie to be its own thing and not have any outside drama or distractions ruining that.”

Understandable! But how does Kylie feel about having a more “low profile” romance again? Supposedly, she’s fine with it! The source added the 26-year-old makeup mogul has been very understanding of her man’s wishes:

“She knows that he thinks the world of her, and she gets the person that he is personally and the person he wants to be professionally.”

Obviously, the duo could change their minds and step out publicly together again. There was a sighting in El Lay this week, but the two were so bundled up in masks and hoods, it was hard to tell if it was really even them! For now, it seems, they’re happy to live in their own little bubble. The source said:

“Maybe a year from now when Dune 2 starts getting nominated for things, he will be more relaxed about being out with her and attending more red carpets together. But as of now, he is keeping the relationship close to his chest and Kylie is fine with that.”

Innerestingly, it turns out Kylie is enjoying the privacy. Bit of a change from how she was brought up — on TV! LOLz! Another insider said The Kardashians star is so into Timmy she’s willing to do whatever it takes. She feels they have a real future together:

“Kylie’s family feel she is a much more humble and real person when she is around Timothee. She loves him so much and she’s said she believes he is the one.”

“The one”?? Wow! Kylie seems to be head over heels for Timmy! So no need to sound the breakup alarms quite yet, everyone! As we said before, just don’t expect them to be stepping out in public together anytime soon — or to go red carpet official maybe ever. Perhaps we’re going back to the stage of their romance where we only got shots of their cars at each other’s houses again! LOLz!

[Image via Golden Globes/Instagram/Hulu/YouTube, MEGA/WENN]