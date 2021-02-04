Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Sure Seem Ready To Have Their Second Child...

What cheating controversy?!

You wouldn’t know it to look at ’em now because Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are getting very vocal about having a second child. Better still, both of them seem excited and committed to the process, too! Get ready to have a new baby in the house, True!

For the final season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the NBA star and his Revenge Body host baby momma sat down for an ocean-side convo about the subject at their idyllic Malibu vacation house. You know, because having a home 20 mins away in the Calabasas area is a real drive!

As you can see (below), the pair seems to be in complete agreement that it’s time to start the process towards having another kiddo:

Wow!

We’ve known the possibility has been on the table for a while, but the way they’re talking now it seems clear they’ve both made up their mind!

So is this a done deal or what?? Guess we’ll have to keep watching the final cable TV-hosted season of KUWTK to find out more… But we can definitely say it doesn’t seem KoKo is expecting just yet (judging by the Turks and Caicos pics)!

What do U think, Perezcious readers?! Is it baby time for Khlo-money and her basketball-playing beau?? Sound OFF about everything down in the comments (below)!

[Image via Khloé Kardashian/Tristan Thompson/Instagram]