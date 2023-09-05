Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet Were ALL OVER Each Other At Beyoncé's LA Show! LOOK!

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are finally showing off their love to the whole world!

And they picked the perfect opportunity to do it: a Beyoncé concert on Monday night in El Lay!!

The Houston native hosted a special live performance on Monday evening at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles to celebrate her 42nd birthday. All the stars and thousands of us regular folk showed out for it. And so, too, did the Kardashians star and the Call Me By Your Name actor!!

In the VIP section at the concert, Kylie and Timothée were spotted holding hands, hugging, and kissing — yes, KISSING! — each other ALL throughout the night. While they danced away and hung out listening to the Destiny’s Child alum do her thing, they simply couldn’t keep their hands off each other!

Pics and video from the romantic night prove it, too. This is rock-solid evidence that the romance is THERE! You can see the pair getting handsy with each other for yourself at the link HERE.

Awww!!!

The duo wasn’t at all concerned with who was around. Fans were all over the place, of course. Cameras were on hand and very obviously in their faces. But it didn’t matter! They simply had to shower love upon each other!

BTW, other celebs in the VIP section definitely watched it all go down, too. Per TMZ, the likes of Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Lori Harvey, Zendaya, Kim Kardashian, Justine Skye, Adele, and Kylie’s sis Kendall Jenner were all in attendance as well. A who’s-who of the stars on Monday night at SoFi!

But the story is Kylie and Tiomthée! There’s no hiding it now, y’all!!

