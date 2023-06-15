Kylie Jenner Caught Showing Off Possible 'Hickey' Amid Timothée Chalamet Romance -- LOOK!

Grab your magnifying glass! We’ve got some detective work to do.

Fans are now convinced Timothée Chalamet left his mark on Kylie Jenner amid dating rumors after she seemed to be caught with a “hickey” on her neck! And she showed it off like it was nothing!

The Kardashians star took to Instagram on Wednesday with a carousel of pics in which she was seen enjoying recent travels and hanging out with her children, Stormi, 5, and Aire, 1, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott.

While the pics were cute and all, fans dialed in on something completely different! In the comment section, dozens of eagle-eyed IG users claimed they spotted what appeared to be a “hickey” on the side of her neck. The possible love bite appears to be most visible in the fifth photo HERE, fans pointed out:

“Am I the only one who peeps the hickey ” “what r they 12? .” “Uhm ms kylie, we see that hickey” “hickies on her neck ” “Is that a hickey on pic #5 ”

Check it out (below)!

A similar spot could be seen in another note-worthy photo Kylie took while rocking a special Cartier ring — which “has become a symbol of life’s most paramount relationships.” So it seems like a significant piece of bling to be wearing! Take a look:

Okay, we def see that!

Kylie’s yet to address the speculation, but she has been going steady with the actor for a while now! They first sparked dating rumors in April after Deuxmoi claimed they were secretly seeing each other. Then an ET insider said they were keeping their romance “fun” and “casual,” noting:

“It’s not serious, but Kylie is enjoying hanging out with Timothée and seeing where it goes.”

They elaborated:

“It’s been really fun for her because it feels a lot different than her past relationships. It’s new and exciting for Kylie, and she’s having a lot of fun.”

Seems like these two aren’t bothering to hide things anymore! As we reported, earlier this month, paparazzi who’ve been following the lovebirds for weeks claimed they’ve been spending “every day together” and that the Kylie Cosmetics founder has stayed at the Bones and All star’s Beverly Hills mansion “upwards of six days a week.” Wow!! They’re not even sneaking around as much since they were recently photographed for the first time together amid romance rumors — and now this! Maybe they’ll confirm their relationship next?!

Thoughts? Do you see a hickey like other fans do? Let us know (below)!

