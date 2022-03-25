How Did Having Another Baby Change Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's Relationship?

It’s no secret welcoming a child can disrupt the dynamic of a relationship. Suddenly you’ve got a new tiny human to feed and care for, making it challenging to maintain that spark which once connected you to your other half.

So now that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have two little ones in their family, how has this changed their ever-evolving relationship?! We mean, the couple shares 4-year-old Stormi Webster and a newborn son, so their parenting responsibilities just doubled. Surely that’s impacted them, right?

The answer is yes — but don’t worry, it’s all good!

Speaking to ET on Thursday, a source opened up about the happy family now that they are nearly two months into life with a baby boy. And there was really nothing but good things to say, as the insider gushed:

“They are getting used to having two little kids and it’s a day-by-day process, but overall, they are doing great.”

Amazing!

Their son, no longer named Wolf, has made “a big difference” to the couple’s romance, but thankfully, it’s been “positive” so far, the source explained:

“They were prepared as they could be for this, and both of them wanted it more than anything. Having two kids made a big difference for them as parents, and in their own relationship in a positive way.”

It’s unclear just how things have changed positively for the couple, but it’s reassuring to hear that the difficulties of raising two kids have only pulled them closer together. Especially since they were so on-again, off-again for so long. It doesn’t hurt that they are beginning to get back to their regular routines as well. For the 24-year-old, that has meant hitting the gym.

Earlier this month, Kylie got unusually candid in an Instagram Story discussing the postpartum struggles she has been experiencing this time around. It sounds like she’s continuing to find join in “working out regularly” and has also been leaning on support from friends and family as she adjusts. The insider continued:

“Kylie has been focusing on getting back into her routine and working out regularly. She’s been eating healthy and spending time with her entire family and close friends. She feels most complete when she’s with her kids and Travis. She loves being a mom.”

That is so sweet! The rapper has been a doting father through this change, as well, making sure his girlfriend and children know “how loved they are in many ways.”

The confidant gushed:

“​​Travis has always been an extremely hands-on dad, and he has been by Kylie’s side. He is a dedicated dad and very protective of their family. Kylie and the rest of the Kardashians and Jenners absolutely adore that about him. He makes sure to show Kylie and their little ones how loved they are in many ways. They are doing well as a couple since welcoming their son.”

Sounds like Travis might actually be at his best when being a dad! Even Stormi is loving the change, as the insider shared:

“Stormi loves being a big sister and she couldn’t take more pride in it. Seeing that also makes Kylie and Travis so proud and happy.”

The rest of the KarJenner clan have been by the Kylie Cosmetics founder’s side every step of the way, too! The source concluded:

“Kylie’s family has been so supportive and they have been integrating all of her siblings’ kids together whenever they can.”

Love that! These kids are so lucky to have so many cousins! It’s wonderful to hear that Kylie and Travis’ bond is stronger than ever! We hope things only continue to get better from here.

