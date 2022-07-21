Kylie Jenner's Private Jet Controversy Has Momager Kris Concerned NOT About Carbon Emissions -- But Her Spending Habits??

Kris Jenner is worried about a lot more than just her baby’s reputation after she faced backlash for taking her private jet for a very quick joyride!

ICYMI, Kylie Jenner received some pretty intense criticism on social media for being a “climate criminal” this week when the Twitter account @CelebJets revealed she took a 17-minute flight on her private jet for a trip from Camarillo to Van Nuys, California. Obviously, this was not the best for the environment, as many people were quick to call her out for harming the planet with jet emissions for a trip that would have only taken roughly 45 minutes by car.

While the 24-year-old makeup mogul seemed to be trying to do damage control by doing a everyday normal activities like shopping at Target, her momager Kris was apparently paying attention to the story as well. Only she was focused on something other than the climate controversy.

According to a source spilling to The Post, the 66-year-old has become extremely worried about how much her daughter has been spending! Apparently, it has been so bad that Kris even had to tell Kylie to “slow down”! The insider claimed:

“Kylie has been spending so much that, after she bought the jet, her mom had to step in and tell her to slow down.”

They continued:

“Kris is urging her to be more responsible with her money, make wise investments. But Kylie is 24, she has her own brand, and she does what she wants.”

It is no secret that Kylie loves the life of luxury, you know, considering it is her entire brand as a billionaire businesswoman. But somehow it’s still getting to be worrisome for Momma Kris!

The big spending includes five homes Kylie now owns in California! In case you didn’t know, she has her main residence in Hidden Hills, which has eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms which she bought in September 2016 for $12 million. Then she snagged a nearby vacant plot of land in Hidden Hills for $15 million back in April 2020 and hired Tom Brady’s architect Richard Landry to build her a new mansion. Sources previously revealed to Page Six that the momma plans on constructing an 18,000-square-foot home with a 12-car garage for her $3 million Bugatti Chiron and $300,000 pink Rolls Royce, complete with a giant pool, guest house, and gym.

If those houses weren’t enough, she then grabbed a 15,350-square-foot and seven-bedroom mansion in Bel Air for $36.5 million and another seven-bedroom place in Beverly Hills that she purchased with Travis Scott in 2018 for $13.45 million. Yeesh! There is also the land near Kris’ pad at the private-members-only Madison Club in La Quinta she got for $3.25 mill to build another home.

So when you do the math, that’s roughly $80 million worth of real estate! But… real estate is typically a good investment. So maybe Kris needn’t be worried over those?

The jet trips, on the other hand, are pure waste!

Kylie coughed up as much as $72 million for her Global Express Jet in 2020 — and that’s not factoring in how much it costs to keep up the maintenance. She reportedly shells out $5 million a year for the upkeep. That’s not even mentioning the fuel — we all know how high gas prices are at the moment! While the jet can fly long distances, it cannot land on most private airfields since it needs a longer runway. So taking it on hops across town is especially wasteful.

On top of these expenses, Kris previously revealed that Kylie spends approximately $300,000 a month on clothes for herself AND for Stormi — who has been seen in designer pieces from Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi, Burberry, Gucci, and more. The kiddo was even spotted sporting a $12,000 Hermes backpack on her first day of school. Now that she and Travis have a new baby boy, you can bet he’ll be sporting the same luxe gear, too! Gucci nappies! LOLz! She also allegedly spends $300,000 to $400,000 a month on security, which — fair.

All of this adds up so no wonder why Kris is supposedly concerned by Kylie throwing away hundreds of millions to fund her lavish lifestyle!

However, another insider for Page Six was quick to shut down the accusation. They claimed that Kris never stepped in to share her concerns about Kylie’s spending habits, adding:

“Kylie has actually always been very good [with her money] – young but adult at heart.”

Can’t argue with that! She’s one of the most successful KarJenners already, and she’s only 24!

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Should Kris be worried about Kylie’s spending habits? Sound OFF in the comments (below).

[Image via Hulu/YouTube, Kylie Jenner/Instagram]