Kylie Jenner SLAMMED For Being A 'Climate Criminal' After Taking A 17-Minute Private Jet Ride!

Kylie Jenner is getting roasted by fans after taking a ridiculously short private plane ride and bragging about it online!

Last Tuesday, the Twitter account @CelebJets posted about The Kardashians star’s trip from Camarillo to Van Nuys, California – originally listing it as a 3 MINUTE flight!! That’s opposed to just 45 minutes in the car. The account later clarified that the flight actually lasted 17 minutes, but still, driving would have been a lot more environmentally friendly, especially for such a short trip!

Related: Kylie Claps Back After Alleged Instacart Worker ‘Lied’ About Delivery Details!

While the account usually lists the amount of fuel used per trip, the cost of the fuel, and the tons of CO2 emissions, it neglected to include such information when posting about Kylie’s short getaway. Though none of that info would have helped the momma’s case — which she only made worse by trying to brag about her jets!!

Kylie Jenner's Jet Took off from Camarillo, California, US. Going to Van Nuys, California, US (VNY, Van Nuys Airport) arriving in ~3m. pic.twitter.com/Jo0ZAfaJ69 — Celebrity Jets (@CelebJets) July 13, 2022

Kylie Jenner's Jet Landed in Van Nuys, California, US. Apx. flt. time 17 Mins. pic.twitter.com/UaigKYnNou — Celebrity Jets (@CelebJets) July 13, 2022

Three days later, Kylie stirred the pot by sharing a black-and-white photo of herself cuddling with her baby daddy Travis Scott on the tarmac between their private jets — yes, plural!! She captioned the pic (which you can see HERE):

“you wanna take mine or yours ?”

Oh, Kylie… not the time.

She def thought she was being cute with that caption, but instead, she was met with a s**t ton of hate from fans pissed off by her quick jaunts around the state! One follower went so far as to call her a “full time climate criminal.” Damn!

Another IG user called the reality star out for her contradictory social media posts when she supposedly could care less about the actual planet IRL, saying:

“Can’t wait to see Kylie Jenner post environmental awareness pics on her stories as if she isn’t single-handedly doing more damage to the environment than most of us with her 3 min flights”

And the comments didn’t end there. Plenty of others expressed their frustration, angrily commenting:

“every time a paper straw begins to dissolve into my drink, I think about how Kylie Jenner uses a private jet for 3 min flights and I get mind numbingly angry.” “girl what am i recycling for” “But what About combating climate change?” “This is why we need to tax the rich.” “This isnt the flex you think it is” “That carbon footprint be wild” “READ THE ROOM KYLIE” “Meanwhile I’m just trying to fill up my gas tank” “Why do I have to limit my meat consumption and use paper straws while the 1% gets to pump tons of carbon into the atmosphere for a day trip to Palm Springs?”

Others poked fun at the model’s tone-deaf caption, suggesting a few edits of their own:

“Whos[e] plane should we [use to] pollute the earth today?” “your waste of gas emissions or mine ? ”

LOLz!!

This is far from the first time the 24-year-old has been blasted for her use of private jets. In 2019, she was under fire for picking her sister Kendall Jenner up for Thanksgiving dinner. The Kylie Cosmetics founder traveled from Hidden Hills to pick up her big sis elsewhere in LA. They then flew to Palm Springs.

Related: Kete Get NSFW In First Trailer For The Kardashians Season 2!

Mind you, it takes just over an hour to drive from Hidden Hills to LA and only two from LA to Palm Springs — so there wasn’t a need for a plane in the first place. But if they were set on jet-setting, many argued that the youngest KarJenners should have just booked first-class tickets instead. But can you imagine that?! Neither can we!! At the time, the sisters had some defenders, one of which who argued:

“There’s no way in f**k that KYLIE JENNER AND KENDALL JENNER are taking first class flights. These bitches are BEYOND FAMOUS they would get mobbed. If you could afford a private jet you would too.”

A fair point — it would be ridiculously tough for them to avoid unwanted attention, let alone get around so quickly, if they were mixed in with regular folks on an airplane! But with the state of climate change today, there are a lot fewer people coming to Kylie’s defense! Where do you side in the argument, Perezcious readers? Is Kylie a “climate criminal” or not? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Kylie Jenner/Instagram & Derrick Salters/WENN]