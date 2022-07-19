Is Kylie Jenner Doing Damage Control For Private Jet Backlash By Shopping At Target??

If Kylie Jenner is fighting back against accusations her ridiculous wealth has made her out of touch, well… she’s a few years late tbh.

In case you missed it, the beauty biz billionaire got into some hot water with her oh-so-valuable reputation online over the past few days. Last week a Twitter account called Celebrity Jets showed that she logged a flight of just THREE MINUTES (which was later confirmed to have actually taken 17 mins total) in order to avoid traffic. A private jet to go from Camarillo to Van Nuys. It would have taken like 45 mins to drive that, but her half hour was apparently more precious than the Earth she was harming with some obviously unnecessary emissions.

Obviously tons of her young fans — who are looking at a lifetime of suffering the results of climate change — blasted her on social media. So we can’t help but take that backlash into account when we see some of her latest posts.

On Monday evening the Kylie Cosmetics CEO posted a vid to her TikTok showing her taking daughter Stormi Webster and nieces Chicago West and True Thompson on a little shopping trip… to Target. Yes, Target. You know, like all the normies shop at!

This comes a few days after an Instagram Story in which she flaunted a cherry limeade from a trip to Sonic with Travis Scott.

So here’s the question. Is she doing damage control with a secret PR campaign to paint her as just a regular gal, a woman of the people? Someone who eats fast food and shops at big box stores just like the rest of us? If so it’s not working out very well.

Followers couldn’t help but question the Target vid in particular — including noting that you never see a single other soul in the store… Viewers commented:

“Did yall just buy the whole store?” “Did u rent out target for this real question” “Did they close the store for y’all” “playing normal life simulator”

And of course…

“Did u take the private jet here too?”

Yeah… It’s no surprise fans aren’t buying this sudden embrace of the budget alternatives after years of showing off her life of luxury. Heck, it’s her whole brand! She was the plain Jane teen baby sis on KUWTK and evolved into an international sex symbol who is ALSO a billionaire businesswoman. No one is buying this “just like you” stuff. And why should they?

Kylie’s fans don’t want her to be lower middle class. They want her to think about the freakin’ environment for two seconds before fueling up the jet, that’s all! Just promise to do better, gurl!

What do YOU think about Kylie’s Target trip??

