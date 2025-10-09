Timothée Chalamet Reportedly 'On The Brink' Of Breaking Up With Kylie Jenner -- Here's Why!

Could this hot young It couple be on the verge of breaking up??

The hot new tea is that Kylie Jenner wants marriage and babies with Timothée Chalamet! But according to sources for DailyMail.com on Thursday, the 29-year-old actor is nowhere near ready to take their relationship to the next level! In fact, their disagreement over settling down is driving a wedge between them! He was even reportedly close to breaking up with her at one point over the issue! Whoa!

You may recall the two sparked split rumors after they weren’t seen together in recent months! She reportedly was struggling with the actor’s work schedule, which took him all the way to Hungary to film Dune: Part Three over the summer. Plus, it didn’t help that Kylie posted breakup songs on Instagram. However, the pair shut down all the speculation in August when fans spotted them at a coffee shop in Budapest.

Two months later, Kylie and Timmy reunited again — this time, she flew from Paris on Monday to New York City to support him at the premiere of Marty Supreme at the New York Film Festival that same day. We thought it was a sure sign Kylothée was going strong! But were they?

Multiple sources claimed to Dailymail that the Call Me By Your Name star actually almost ended their relationship before their latest appearance together in NYC! OMG! And it’s all because he isn’t ready to be married with a family yet! One insider explained:

“Timothée was on the brink of calling it quits with Kylie. His career is skyrocketing and the last thing he wants right now is to be a father.”

While Timothée is focused on his career, Kylie is ready for the next step! A second source claimed she wants to “be married and have a family” with him now, saying:

“Marriage and children have been discussed, and they aren’t on the same page on timing because he is actively pursuing his career. He still wants to build the foundation of his career before he settles down, but Kylie is ready to lock down. She already has her career, all the money in the world, kids. She now wants to be married and have a family with Timothée.”

The first insider noted Kylie “dropped the baby talk” with the Wonka star as early as a week ago, but he “doesn’t want [the relationship] going to a place that he’s not ready for and not comfortable with.” That’s fair. He’s still pretty young, and everyone gets to that place on their own time. (And for some it’s never.) As long as he’s being honest with her about it, right?

For now, the makeup mogul is understanding about his side on the matter. The second source shared that she still “wants to give him the distance he needs to continue to pursue his career.” However, she won’t wait for him to get on board forever:

“She can’t fathom losing him, but she isn’t going to wait forever.”

Uh oh! If these two can’t get on the same page, they might be the next Hollywood couple on the chopping block! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you think Kylie and Timothée will breakup? Let us know!

[Image via The Late Show with Stephen Colbert/YouTube, Kylie Jenner/Instagram]