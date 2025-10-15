Gwyneth Paltrow Had NO CLUE Timothée Chalamet Was Dating Kylie Jenner When He Said His GF Has 2 Kids!

Gwyneth Paltrow wasn’t familiar with Timothée Chalamet’s game.

The Hollywood A-listers are set to appear in Josh Safdie’s new film Marty Supreme — which promises some steamy scenes between the two — next month. But you may be surprised to learn how little Gwyneth really knew about her co-star when they first met!

During an interview with British Vogue published on Wednesday, the Shakespeare in Love star reflected on meeting Timmy for the first time during a costume test for their upcoming film and being in disbelief when he mentioned his girlfriend had two children:

“Everyone makes fun of me because I don’t know anything. I was like, ‘Do you have a girlfriend?’ And he was like, ‘I do.’ He mentioned that she had kids and I was like, ‘That’s so cool. I really love to hear that [from] a young man like you.’”

She continued:

“I understand a 45-year-old who has his own kids going out with a woman with kids, but it’s a cool choice to go out with a young woman who has two kids. I respect it. I think it’s kind of punk rock.”

But what she didn’t realize at the time was the Oscar nominee’s GF wasn’t just any single mom… She’s THE Kylie Jenner! Gwyn told the outlet:

“But my point is I didn’t know [it was] Kylie Jenner…”

LOLz!

As we know, the makeup mogul shares Stormi, 7, and Aire, 3, with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott. But as far as single moms go, she’s not exactly some charity case! LOLz!

Oh, Gwyn. First, she didn’t remember she was in a Spider-Man movie, now this?? At some point you’ve gotta respect how disconnected she is from pop culture while also being a huge part of it herself!

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

