Timothée Chalamet SINGS About The End Of The Hollywood Strikes On SNL! WATCH!

Timothée Chalamet took us to a world of Pure Imagination in the latest episode of Saturday Night Live.

The Oscar-nominated actor took up hosting duties for the coveted sketch comedy show on Saturday night, and for the first time in MONTHS, was able to plug his upcoming films. That’s right, with the SAG-AFTRA strikes being over now, Timmy was free to sing his praises… literally!

He said in his monologue:

“I do feel lucky to be hosting after the SAG strike ended, because up until two days ago, and I know this is what we were all thinking about, actors couldn’t talk about their movies. Only thing I was allowed to talk about was that I have a commercial coming out. It’s an ad for a Chanel perfume directed by Martin Scorsese, and let me tell you: when you get that call, that Martin Scorsese wants to direct you, the first thing you think is, ‘Man, I really hope it’s a perfume commercial.’”

Then, as the iconic Pure Imagination piano chords from Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory began to play, Timothée said:

“But now the strike is over, and it’s like we’re all returning to this magical world where actors can once again talk about their projects.”

With the Wonka cane in hand, the Lady Bird actor sang:

“Come with me, and you’ll be in a world of shameless self promotion. It’s okay, I can say that my new film Wonka is out in theaters December 15.”

He then gave a shout out to Killers of the Flower Moon, which is currently in theaters, and his upcoming Dune sequel.

SNL star Marcello Hernandez then came out on stage, and the two rapped about having “a baby face.” Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Elsewhere in the episode, Timothée dressed up as singer Troye Sivan, celebrated 50 years of hip-hop, lent his voice to a not-so-relaxing meditation segment, and oh, so much more. See (below):

The season 49 episode also took aim at Britney Spears in a sketch about the singer auditioning actors to read her memoir, The Woman in Me, where the Bones and All star played Martin Scorsese. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

You can see musical guest Boygenius with Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, and Lucy Dacus steal the show in their two performances, and ALL the rest of this week’s SNL clips (below):

This marked Timothée’s second time hosting SNL — the first being in December 2020. What did you think, Perezcious readers?? Did he nail it? Let us know in the comments down below!

