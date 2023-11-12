Taylor Swift Sings Surprise Lyrics For Travis Kelce During Argentina Show -- & Gives Him A Big Kiss!

Taylor Swift made sure to make her latest concert show worth Travis Kelce’s while!

On Saturday night, the Anti-Hero singer took the stage in Buenos Aires, Argentina after having to postpone a show the previous night due to inclement weather — and there to cheer her on from the stands was the Kansas City Chiefs tight end! He sat next to Taylor’s show opener Sabrina Carpenter, her dad, Scott, and TikTok star Chris Olsen in a VIP section at the packed venue, where fans swear she kept looking throughout the performance.

We’re sure she shot a few loving glances here and there, but something that doesn’t have to be left up to investigative fans to agree on was a more blatant move… like a lyric change!

While singing her hit song Karma, the 33-year-old swapped her original lyrics to reflect her romance with Travis! Instead of singing, “Karma is the guy on the screen,” she sang:

“Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me”

OMG! Taylor and Travis are turning that huge new mansion into a home!!

Lucky fans in attendance were able to catch the athlete reacting to the special moment, which you can watch (below):

Travis Kelce reacts to Taylor Swift’s “Chiefs” lyric change for ‘Karma’ at the Eras Tour. pic.twitter.com/PUiRqj7kkm — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 12, 2023

Travis definitely approved!

In MORE footage captured by fans, you can see the Love Story artist making her way off stage while waving to fans as she spotted the NFL player — which led her to run over and plant a big ol’ SMOOCH right on him! The two hugged and swayed for a second, before heading off stage as fans erupted with excitement. See (below):

SO cute!!!

