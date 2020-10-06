Kylie Jenner & Stormi Let Their Halloween Costumes Slip In ADORABLE Video!

Coronavirus can’t cancel Kylie Jenner’s Halloween!

Now that we’re finally in October, spooky season is officially upon us — though with social distancing still in effect, the season is looking a bit different this year. Though we may not be able to enjoy haunted houses or Trick-or-Treating for Halloween 2020, Kylie and baby Stormi Webster have arrived to spread some holiday cheer.

The mother-daughter duo appeared on the mogul’s YouTube page in matching spooky pajamas to bake and decorate some yummy-looking Halloween cookies. The task got a tad messy at times, but in the end they had some tasty bats, ghosts, and pumpkins to eat. But the girls don’t plan on hoarding the ghoulish goodness for themselves — Stormi decided they would share some with her cousin True Thompson, too.

Ch-ch-check it out (below):

The whole thing is SO sweet, even Kylie got distracted by her daughter’s adorableness! Giving the 2-year-old a big smooch, she told Stormi:

“I love making cookies with you.”

To which the toddler replied:

“Oh that’s cute Mommy.”

Ha! She ain’t wrong!

While decorating cookies, the pair also revealed their Halloween costumes. While at first Stormi claimed to be going as a pumpkin, she eventually relented that her “real” costume will be a Minion. According to the Kylie Cosmetics founder, while their baby dresses as the purple Minion, she and dad Travis Scott will support in matching yellow Minion costumes. Fun for the whole family!! Awww!

Amidst the increasingly terrible news cycle, this super sweet vid is definitely a bright spot! Keep that holiday content coming, Kylie!

[Image via Kylie Jenner/YouTube]