Kylie Jenner Shares Pic Of Stormi Webster Rocking A $12,000 Hermès Backpack!

At a time when millions of Americans are facing unemployment and crushing medical debt, it seems that the number of babies with expensive designer bags is also, inexplicably, on the rise.

Kyle Jenner posted some adorable behind the scenes photos from her daughter Stormi Webster’s first day of school. In a sweet Instagram video, the toddler cheered in excitement for her first day while dad Travis Scott looked on.

But in another shot from Kylie’s IG Story, the 2-year-old sported a very controversial accessory:

Yep… that’s a $12,000 Hermès bag the baby is wearing. And that’s just for preschool at home — we can’t imagine what kind of couture she’ll be rocking by the time she hits middle school!

One IG commenter put it succinctly:

“Your clothes alone are more expensive than my house”

For a kid who got her first Chanel bag on her first birthday as a gift from DJ Kahled, we probably shouldn’t expect anything less.

Another 2-year-old made headlines this year for getting gifted a Birkin bag: Kulture Kiari, the daughter of Cardi B and Offset. The WAP rapper, who happily posts her daughter’s drip on the tot’s IG page, defended the choice. She said:

“Yeah, kids only care about toys and candy. But the thing is, kids also go outside. Kids go to restaurants, kids go to fancy places. Celebrity kids, they go do red carpets. And if I’m fly, and daddy’s fly, then so is the kid. If I’m wearing Cha-nay-nay, my kid’s having the same thing. It’s not up to what the kids like. If it was the kids, they’d be outside in diapers. No, cause if I was looking like a bad bitch, expensive bitch, and I had my kid looking like a bum bum, then y’all would be talking s**t. So, I’m not mad that daddy bought baby a Birkin. She gonna match mommy.”

Despite the fact that Stormi (and probably the rest of her generation of the KarJenner clan) is living a life of luxury most folks could only imagine, the rest of her school day seemed a little more relatable. The toddler participated in some arts and crafts, and what looked like a cooking project.

OMG please tell us she didn’t get any of that on the bag!

We love to see Stormi so excited about school, but we do doubt she needed the designer drip to benefit her education.

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Are baby Birkins a sign that the wealthy have gone too far? Or is it okay to start building your kid’s collection before they even know how to read? Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below).

