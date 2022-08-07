Kylie Jenner & Stormi Webster Cheer On Travis Scott At First Solo Arena Concert Since Astroworld Tragedy

Travis Scott returned to the arena stage for the first time in nearly a year since the Astroworld Festival tragedy – and he brought along some special guests for support.

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster joined the 20,000 people in the crowd at the O2 Arena in London on Saturday night, where the 31-year-old rapper performed his first solo concert. The 24-year-old makeup mogul documented the big night on Instagram, showing off several snaps of herself and their 4-year-old daughter, including one of the two ladies throwing their hands up in the air during the show, taking selfies with each other, and sharing a group hug with Travis. According to TMZ, the dad took a moment to give a shout-out to Kylie and Stormi at one point and then dedicated his 2014 song Mamacitas to his little one. It did not look like their baby boy, who was born back in February, came to the event with them.

Kylie also shared a sneak peek of what went down behind the scenes once the concert was over. In one video, basketball players James Harden (AKA big sis Khloé Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend) and Kevin Durant could be seen cheering at Travis in the backstage area of the venue. While the performer walked and screamed down the hallway, he was sprayed with several bottles of champagne as the crowd applauded the big moment. James even shouted:

“Yes! Greatest in the f**king world…The biggest in the world!”

You can see the pics and videos HERE.

Kylie later switched out of her concert ensemble to rock a denim mini-skirt and a red and white cropped motorcycle jacket. Meanwhile, Travis sported a similar look, wearing white pants and a red and white motorcycle jacket with the word “riders” on the back. He also shared a snap of them walking out of the arena in their coordinating outfits on IG Stories, writing in the caption:

“Riders 4 life.”

As you may know, Travis has been slowly getting back into performing ever since 10 people were killed during a crowd rush at the Astroworld Festival last year. Last month, the artist made his first music festival appearance during Future’s set at Rolling Loud in Miami, performing their collaboration Hold That Heat, along with Travis’ tracks Goosebumps and No Bystanders.

During a performance at The Day Party: Independence Day concert in Coney Island that same month, Travis even stopped midway through the show when people from the audience were climbing down from a lighting structure. He said at the time:

“Hey yo, my bro, my brother, just make sure you’re OK though, my brother. You hear me?”

A rep for the father of two told People following the incident:

“Travis is committed to doing his part to ensure events are as safe as possible so that fans can have fun, and he encouraged fans to listen to requests from security and climb down from the lighting structures so that everyone would be able to safely enjoy last night’s performance.”

It certainly seems like Travis starting to learn from his past mistakes — and fortunately, it looks like there were no incidents during his most recent concert.

[Image via Kylie Jenner/Instagram, WENN]