Travis Scott PAUSES Concert To Stop Fans' Dangerous Behavior 8 Months After Astroworld Tragedy!

It seems Travis Scott is learning from his past.

Just eight months after ten people tragically died at the Astroworld Festival, the rapper paused his concert on Monday to make sure fans were safe.

Travis was performing in New York City on the 4th of July at Coney Art Walls. The Sicko Mode artist took the stage at about 8 p.m., much to the pleasure of his many fans who were jam-packed into the venue. But instead of letting the hyped-up audience get too wild, the 31-year-old actually stopped the show for several minutes to ensure everyone’s safety.

In a video of the event obtained by TMZ, Kylie Jenner’s baby daddy is seen rocking out on stage surrounded by concertgoers. But it’s quickly evident that a few people have broken free from the audience and are instead watching the show from high above while sitting on large metal pillars! One person was even dressed up in a Spider-Man suit, suggesting they were planning this all along! Well, Trav shut down those dreams when he caught sight of the daredevils, stating as the music cut off:

“We need y’all to get down.”

He then directed his attention to Spider-Man, who at that point was up the highest, saying as the individual slowly made their way down:

“My brother, just make sure you’re okay.”

Amazing! He really stayed so calm and direct to make sure fans got back to safety. As a few stragglers lingered on the lower edge of a pillar seemingly unwilling to make the final descent, Travis held firm, calling out:

“[You] gotta get down.”

He then went on to tell the security guards how to do their jobs! LOLz!

As members of the crowd scrambled to move around and make space for the climbers to get back on solid ground, Scott instructed the security guards not to push on the concertgoers or the barriers, shouting:

“Everybody right here, take two steps back. Security, do not push them. Don’t push it. Don’t push the barricade.”

It definitely seems like he learned a thing or two from the devastating Astroworld show! Ch-ch-check out the concert footage (below):

He really took his time and paused the show TWICE to make sure everything was safe before diving back into his energetic performance. Love to see that!

As Perezcious readers know, this comes just eight months after 10 fans died of suffocation following a crowd surge during Travis’ Astrofest in Houston, Texas. The deadly incident has amounted to numerous lawsuits and a whole lotta criticism for the way Travis and his team handled the chaos. In March, the vocalist addressed the tragedy by announcing the Project HEAL initiative which focuses in part on event safety. So it’s no surprise to see him being extra cautious now!

The dad of two is expected to perform a few more times over the summer, including during two appearances in London and three in Barcelona. Here’s to hoping he remains as vigilant!

