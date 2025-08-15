Kylie Jenner Can't Handle Timothée Chalamet's Movie Star Schedule? 'Her Heart Hurts'!

Does absence make the heart grow fonder?? Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are testing that out right now, and it’s not looking so good…

Kylie just celebrated her birthday last week, and she notably didn’t receive any public love from her boyfriend of over two years, even though he was on Instagram posting other stuff that same day. What gives?? The Kardashians star then posted photos from her birthday party — and again, Timmy was left out! Not to mention, this came after she’d been posting breakup songs on the ‘gram days before her big day.

It’s all been looking pretty bleak… But now a source is trying to shut down the breakup rumors!

Speaking to DailyMail.com on Friday, an insider offered an explanation for why the couple hasn’t been spotted together in over five weeks — blaming it all on Timmy! Well, his work schedule, that is:

“Timothée is busy making a movie and the schedule is grueling because he is in so many scenes, he is the star. So he has to be very focused and together to do his best work.”

The 29-year-old is currently in Hungary filming Dune Part Three. That’s obviously a big task, and it makes sense why he’s been away so long. However, it’s still kinda shady that he snubbed her b-day! Distance is all the more reason to post a birthday tribute! Especially since this has been taking a toll on Ky — for whom social media is a really big deal!

The insider stressed that the reality star is supporting Timmy in any way she can. Honestly, it sounds like she’s going above and beyond for him. They detailed:

“She helps him out as much as she can, like give him space to work and have her private jet on standby in case he needs to go somewhere fast.”

They doubled down:

“Kylie is a good girlfriend to him. She is always there and wants him to be happy, and if that means he has to be overseas for a few months, she is OK with it, she will wait. She also secretly jets off to see him when she can.”

Good!

That said, it’s not easy! The source candidly shared:

“Of course she misses her man and her heart hurts when he is not near, but she makes it work.”

Aw!

Is this the real reason she was posting all those sad songs? She just misses her beau because he’s so far away — not because they split up?? Hmm…

They’re saying she’s making it work, but we have to say… It kind of feels like maybe she’s not handling the distance very well. And that would be life all the time with Timmy, right? This isn’t just his job, it’s his passion. Remember, he wants to be one of the greats.

Do YOU think they’ll make it? Tell us what you think about all this (below).

