Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet Got Through An 'Intense' Moment This Year -- All The Deets On How They're Doing!

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet may have looked carefree at Coachella — but earlier this year was a completely different vibe!

On Monday, an insider spoke to People about the Hollywood it-couple’s “very serious” relationship — which went through an “intense” patch at the top of the year amid Timmy’s busy awards season schedule. The source told the outlet:

“With the awards season and premieres, earlier this year was intense for their relationship.”

We bet! There’s pretty much at LEAST one awards show per weekend between January and February — that doesn’t leave a lot of time for nominated actors to tend to their private lives! Plus we’re sure all the shade Kylie received from other actors only made things worse… Not to mention the death of friend and hairstylist Jesus Guerrero. What a rough time!

But it sounds like the Kylie Cosmetics founder was a true champ about it all — and at the end of the day wants nothing but the best for her man:

“But they are making it work. Kylie is truly his biggest fan. She would clear her schedule to attend awards and premieres with him. She couldn’t be more supportive of his career.”

That’s SO sweet! And what relationships are about! It’s fantastic to hear they’re putting in so much effort to make things work.

Beyond that, the Complete Unknown star reportedly “spends time with her kids” Stormi, 7, and Aire, 3, “when they are in LA together.” And the KarJenner fam loves him! The insider added:

“Her family loves that she’s dating him. They have seen such positive changes in Kylie. She’s the happiest.”

How sweet is that?! Plus, we bet it only helps butter momager Kris Jenner up even more that he’s one of the hottest actors in the world right now… If only Timmy’s fam felt the same!

As we mentioned, the young lovebirds got to enjoy a weekend together at Coachella, where they couldn’t keep their hands off one another. The source dished:

“They were with friends at the festival both Saturday and Sunday. They were in a great mood. Drinking and dancing with friends at several shows including Charli XCX and Billie Eilish. They were hand-in-hand, smiling and kissing.”

Love that they were able to emerge from that “intense” patch better than ever!

