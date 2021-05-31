Kylie Jenner Is 'Very Happy' Spending Time With Travis Scott Amid Family Trip With Stormi Webster

Sounds like Kylie Jenner is really hitting her stride with baby daddy and on-again boyfriend Travis Scott during the couple’s trip to Houston!

Insiders are gushing about the dynamic duo as they continue to spend hometown time in the south Texas city where the rapper grew up. And with 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster along to enjoy the ride this Memorial Day Weekend, as well, it sounds like things are going perfectly well for the famous fam!

According to an insider who spoke to People about the couple, in fact, Kylie is “very happy” with Travis at this point in their relationship, and in their time co-parenting their lovely daughter. While the insider was mum about what it may mean for the future, they nevertheless sounded incredibly optimistic regarding the couple’s connection, offering up this tidbit (below):

“Kylie and Travis continue to spend a lot of quality family time together. They are not putting any pressure on their relationship. They get along and things are great. They both want to be as present as possible for Stormi. Kylie and Travis have worked hard to create a great family situation.”

Oh, wow! That sounds like a truly great situation!

And it doesn’t stop there!

The source continued on for one more little chunk of insider info, revealing the L-word in the process:

“They love each other. Everyone is very proud of how mature they are. Stormi is the happiest little girl. It’s all benefitting her.”

Sooo sounds like things are pretty much perfect, then, ya know?!

Of course, Stormi and Travis clearly have a long-standing connection even beyond their exceptional co-parenting bond. Sure, they’re officially back together again and have been for some time now, but judging by the long play they’ve been making anyways it would appear they are looking far to the future.

Heck, the cosmetics guru has already seriously thought about adding to their adorable little family and giving Stormi a younger brother or sister. So perhaps that’s on the very-near-term horizon now that things are going so well with the Astroworld rapper?? Just wondering!

What do U make of the connection here, Perezcious readers?! Gotta hand it to Travis, right — he was patient and consistent and now he is very much back in the fold with Kylie herself, and the KarJenner clan altogether. Guess there’s something to be said for being patient and letting things play out!

