Kylie Jenner DENIES Model's Detailed Claims Of 'Bullying' On Set Of Tyga's Music Video

Kylie Jenner wants you to know she’s NOT a mean girl!

The KUWTK star took to social media to address the claims made by model Victoria Vanna, who recently alleged the makeup mogul and her friends were “bullying” her on the set of Tyga’s 2015 music video for the song Ice Cream Man.

In a TikTok this week, Vanna claimed Kylie, her former bestie Jordyn Woods, and current bestie Stassie Karanikolaou continuously made fun of her during the shoot, charging:

“As soon as I walk out, [Kylie’s] looking at me up and down, whispering and pointing and making fun of how I was dancing.”

The model went on to accuse Kylie of mocking the way she was “bouncing her booty” and “like just making fun of me, clearly,” noting that the alleged behavior got so bad, she started shedding tears — but that was just the beginning. Victoria continued:

“I’m literally full-on crying, and I decide that I’m gonna go outside… So I go outside, and Kylie and all of her friends came outside, too. And they went to her Rolls-Royce. I remember it was a white Rolls-Royce in the parking lot. It was almost like they were following me. And they were all in there eating McDonald’s.”

What a detailed account!

Victoria said the alleged abuse continued from there, claiming:

“And then I was walking by, and I could just hear them. Like, inside, they were literally pointing and laughing at me. And then I walk outside, and they’re literally still talking about me.”

Victoria alleged that friends of Tyga — who was dating Kylie at the time — tried to make her feel better by saying the Kylie’s Cosmetics founder was just “intimidated” by her, claiming:

“Everybody told me not to worry because she was a bitch to everyone when she was in places… and even Tyga’s friends told me she just was intimidated.”

Wow.

Again, it’s a very detailed account — but according to Kylie, it’s all b.s.!

The 23-year-old responded to the claims on Thursday, writing in an Instagram comment:

“.. this never happened.”

Hmmm…

It doesn’t seem like Kylie will say anything else about this, so it’s pretty much her words against Victoria’s at this point. We could hold out hope for Tyga or Stassie to comment, but they’d probably side with Kylie. Although we’re sure one person would be willing to spill the tea… Jordyn? Care to comment?

What do U think really went down, Perezcious readers?

