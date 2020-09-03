Kylie Jenner Still Open To The Idea Of Having Another Baby With Travis Scott Despite Not Being Together

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott split up last Fall, but apparently the door is still wide open for their relationship with even another baby on the table!

The former couple already share a daughter, 2-year-old Stormi Webster, and though they have stuck with co-parenting, for the time being, Kylie apparently hasn’t ruled out further expanding her family with Scott. A source told Us Weekly that the pair “definitely still have a physical attraction to one another and are on pretty good terms.” Relationships have certainly been built on less!

The insider said:

“Kylie and Travis have been so shaky for a while now. They are so on and off and it changes almost month to month.”

This should come as no surprise, as the duo was spotted getting cozy in June and appeared to be quarantining together earlier in the coronavirus crisis. Despite the fact that there are clearly still sparks between them, it sounds like nothing has progressed to a serious point. The Us source explained:

“Neither of them is fully committed or attached to one another romantically at this time and Kylie is definitely crushing on a few other guys as of late. Maybe one day they will fully get back together, but right now doesn’t seem like the time, but again, their dynamic changes often. They are still young and figuring out their next steps.”

And as for Baby Webster No. 2? The insider admitted the 23-year-old “loves” being a mom, noting:

“Kylie definitely wants more kids, she’s just not sure about if it will be with Travis, but again, it could happen one day.”

If you’re wondering how Scott feels about the will-they-won’t-they of it all, indicators have suggested he’s solidly Team Kylie. Though the rapper plays his cards fairly close to the chest, a recent profile revealed he keeps a framed photograph of the former couple in his office; a source also told Us back in June that he was “hopeful” they might reconcile.

In the meantime, there’s another KarJenner birth to focus on, albeit one of a more, uh, metaphorical nature. This week saw the leak of a never-before-seen Kanye West video that depicted Kylie seeming to emerge… from sister Kim Kardashian West’s vagina! The video’s director Eli Russell Linnetz described the symbolism to E! News, saying:

“The metaphorical meaning [is] that there would be no Kylie without Kim.”

Deep stuff!

The song, Feel Me, featured the 23-year-old makeup mogul’s ex Tyga, and the video (which was filmed three years ago) was quashed after the breakup, but it’s now available to watch in full. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

