Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Enjoy Family Trip To Rapper's Houston Hometown With Stormi Webster!

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are clearly enjoying themselves on a family trip to Houston.

The pair has taken their 3-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, to visit the Astroworld rapper’s hometown, and it’s clear they are having the time of their lives — or, well, at least being playful enough that we’ve loving the social media posts that are popping up this weekend!

Kylie has been busy sharing updates on her Instagram Stories of the pair’s trip to the south Texas city with Stormi. And during a notable outing to Target, fans picked up where Kylie left off and shared more of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and the prolific performing artist!

Speaking of Target, an eyewitness who was there at the time told E! News that the A-list duo walked in with at least two bodyguards in tow! According to the insider, the family “seemed happy” and Travis in particular appeared to be “a loving and attentive dad. The eyewitness claimed “he was holding Stormi the whole time” during their jaunt into the superstore.

Awww!

Here are just a few highlights from the Houston trip so far, including Kylie and Travis having a little bit of fun together on a Houston playground (below):

Plus, more from the parents’ trip to Target with their adorable little daughter:

And a fan documents them leaving the store from afar, as well:

So sweet!

Minutes ago, Kylie also added more pics of herself along with her fast-growing little girl (below):

Adorable!

Hope the family enjoys their stay in the Lone Star State!

[Image via Kylie Jenner/Instagram/Travis Scott/Instagram]