Are Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Dating Again?! Source Says They Are ‘Exploring Their Relationship Romantically’!

It appears Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott might be back on again!

In case you missed it, the former couple recently flaunted some PDA while celebrating the 29-year-old rapper’s birthday over the weekend. The 23-year-old beauty mogul flew from California to Miami, Florida for dinner at Komodo and a party at the city’s LIV nightclub — which showed no one wearing a mask inside the packed venue.

Related: Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Have Talked GETTING ENGAGED!!

But what actually happened that night? Well, they reportedly were seen acting super flirty and affectionate towards each other. An eyewitness sent Instagram account @deuxmoi a video of Jenner and Scott dancing together with their arms wrapped around one another. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

At one point, the reality star even shared a clip of her foot touching Scott while they rocked out to some loud music. Take a look (below):

Travis Scott celebrated his birthday in Miami last night with a little help from Kylie Jenner ???????? pic.twitter.com/ZSyQ90MIxH — SAINT (@saint) May 3, 2021

While the interaction could be chalked up to just co-parents letting loose, it seemed a little too lovey-dovey, to be honest! A source explained to Entertainment Tonight the recent displays of affection come as the parents of Stormi Webster are reportedly testing out their relationship again. They said:

“Kylie and Travis are messing around and having fun together. They’ve always had a strong connection and chemistry, and they’re exploring their relationship romantically again.”

That same source added:

“They’ve been co-parenting so well together and have a lot of love for each other. Everyone around them can see that.”

As you may recall, the celebs have had an on-again-off-again romance since 2017 and remained pretty cordial since the breakup. In March 2020, Jenner previously opened up to Harper’s Bazaar about their new dynamic as parents. She said:

“We have such a great relationship. We’re like best friends. We both love Stormi and want what’s best for her. We stay connected and coordinated. I think about [my parents] in situations with Stormi, what they would do. They were very hands-on with me, and I want the same for Stormi.”

Before the birthday bash, the momma dedicated several Insta Stories in honor of Scott’s special day. However, she only shared some pics of him with their 3-year-old daughter and didn’t give fans a peek into their current relationship. And it doesn’t seem like we will get any confirmation from the twosome right now — unless they decide to drop hints like Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker circa their semi-secretive early days.

What are your thoughts on a potential reconciliation between Kylie and Travis? Drop us your reactions in the comments (below).

[Image via Adriana M. Barraza/WENN]