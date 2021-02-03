Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Getting Back Together?! They're 'Still Madly In Love'!!

As you may know, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott sadly called it quits more than a year ago… but there’s still hope for a reconciliation in the future!

A source close to the former couple told E! News that the former couple still have strong feelings for each other, confessing:

“Kylie and Travis are still madly in love. You can tell every time they are together that there is a lot of love there. Both of their faces light up when they are together, and both seem very happy.”

Related:Yes, Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker ARE Reportedly Dating!



So, are they going to give the relationship another shot? You know, the burning question that has been on everyone’s minds.

As of right now, the insider revealed that the two aren’t currently dating other people, BUT they also haven’t taken the next step to getting back together. The duo are apparently just seeing how everything rolls.

“Kylie and Travis spend a lot of time together with Stormi as a family and aren’t ruling out getting back together. They aren’t putting pressure on the relationship right now.”

There’s still a chance! Oh yeah, we are here for it! We mean come on; they were such a hot couple!

Last year, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star opened up about her relationship with the Goosebumps rapper in the Harper’s Bazaar March 2020 issue, saying:

“We have such a great relationship. We’re like best friends. We both love Stormi and want what’s best for her. We stay connected and coordinated. I think about [my parents] in situations with Stormi, what they would do. They were very hands-on with me, and I want the same for Stormi.”

The twosome confirmed their breakup just a little over a year after the birth of their 3-year-old daughter. At the time, a source revealed to Entertainment Tonight that they split because of trust issues and differences in priorities, explaining:

“The couple has been hot and cold since their last breakup, and haven’t been able to fully get on the same page again. They are both extremely busy with different schedules and since Kylie found out about Travis messaging another girl on Instagram, the rebuilding of trust has been hard.”

In case you didn’t know, Kylie and Travis took a break in early 2019 after she allegedly accused him of cheating on her because of some DMs she saw on his phone.

Since, the exes have reportedly been “closer than ever” and are trying to co-parent their daughter as best as possible. And speaking of co-parenting…

On Monday, the pair celebrated their adorable daughter’s third birthday and this year was slightly (very slightly) less extravagant than years past (though way more irresponsible) — i.e. Stormi World. In honor of his little one, Travis penned a sweet lyric on Instagram that read:

“3 is bigger than 2 / 3 more years of love that’s true / 3 more inches u might have grew / 3 more years a lot to dooo!!! / 3 more TIMES I LOVE UUUUUU. Happy bday to my Lil storm storm.”

We’re not crying! You Are!!

And Kylie kept it a little low key, throwing her child a party with just her close family and friends. If you didn’t see the Insta pics, everyone at the party was treated to a massive candy bar, and a giant slide with the classic inflatable Stormi face on top. Last week, the Kardashian-Jenner clan even took a girl’s trip to Turks and Caicos to celebrate the kid’s birthday some more.

Guess we’re all pretending we’re not in a pandemic anymore!!

Although the makeup mogul claimed to have thrown a smaller b-day bash due to coronavirus, she decided that a trip abroad wouldn’t hurt too much. We don’t have to remind you, but her logic is way, way off and wack.

Anyway, do U guys hope that Kylie and Travis take the leap and get back together? Or do U hope that they just remain parents and friends of their little tot? Sound off in the comments (below)!

[Image via WENN/Instar]