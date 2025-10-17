Kylie Kelce BLASTS The Phrase 'We're Pregnant' -- Do U Agree?

Kylie Kelce is DONE handing out free passes — especially when it comes to who gets credit for carrying a baby!

On the latest episode of her Not Gonna Lie podcast on Thursday, the 33-year-old mama of four weighed in on a now-viral Reddit thread in which a woman expressed frustration with her husband for repeatedly using the phrase “we’re pregnant.” And let’s just say… Kylie did not hold back.

Related: Kylie Kelce Explains Taylor Swift’s Most Controversial The Life Of A Showgirl Lyrics!

The longtime wife of retired NFL superstar Jason Kelce (and full-time truth teller!) started by saying:

“Who the f**k is ‘we’?”

SAVAGE. But honestly? She has a point.

And she didn’t stop there. In classic Kelce fashion, she kept it brutally real about how this seemingly innocent phrase can strike a nerve for pregnant women who are, ya know, the ones actually growing the baby. She said:

“Men can be so annoying.”

Tell us how you really feel, Kylie!

And yet she did admit that she’s been guilty of using the phrase herself from time to time! Kylie said:

“Now, I do think I’ve corrected myself a couple times on this show about me saying ‘we were pregnant’ or ‘we got a positive pregnancy test.'”

But in the end, hearing the anonymous Reddit user’s fiery rant clearly took her back to her own pregnancy days. And her response was all too relatable for anyone who’s had to survive nine months of exhaustion, discomfort, and unsolicited belly rubs.

Kylie explained:

“I completely see where this woman is coming from. Also, being on the other side of things, being out of pregnancy, that feels like my brain during pregnancy. This rant that she went on, it feels like I feel like I’m having an out-of-body experience, and I’m just, like, angry typing onto Reddit. To her credit, they are not pregnant. She is pregnant.”

PREACH.

As for better alternatives, Kylie backed the phrase “we’re expecting” because it still includes the partner without pretending they’re enduring the same physical toll. To that end, she reasoned:

“You’re both expecting. Coming from someone who does not enjoy being pregnant, I understand the frustration. He is not building a human. He is not tired like a pregnant person can be. He probably likes the smell of food, which is honestly one of the most infuriating thing about pregnancy.”

Okay, that last part is absolutely hilarious and painfully accurate.

Kylie and Jason — who share Wyatt, 6, Elliotte, 4, Bennett, 2, and Finn, 6 months — know how to get through the chaos of parenting. And through seriousness and jokes alike, Kylie seemed to get at a very real truth about how lonely pregnancy can feel.

Interestingly, she noted that her own hubby never used the controversial phrase… maybe because he’s a fast learner? She said:

“I wonder if there was a moment while I was mean during pregnancy — because I am mean during pregnancy. And postpartum me can be like, ‘Wow, I was in a bad mood. That was, wow, she was grumpy.’ I wonder if there was a moment in time where I said something along the lines of like ‘we’re pregnant. No, we’re not. I’m pregnant.’ Where he was just like, ‘Oh, okay. Don’t say we’re pregnant,’ because he’s a smart guy.”

Sounds like Jason knows when to stay in his lane. And maybe that’s the real secret to surviving pregnancy together. LOLz!

So, Perezcious readers, what do YOU think? Is a man saying “we’re pregnant” supportive, or totally delusional? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Kylie Kelce/Instagram]